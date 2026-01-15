NASCAR playoff driver changes numbers just before the 2026 season

Jake Garcia is officially set to return to ThorSport Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season, but after spending two years behind the wheel of the No. 13 Ford, he has switched truck numbers for the upcoming 25-race campaign.

With teammate Ty Majeski having moved over to the No. 88 Ford to replace the retired Matt Crafton, the No. 98 Ford was in need of a new driver. That new driver is set to be Garcia.

Garcia debuted in the Truck Series as a part-time driver with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2022. After missing the season opener in 2023 since he was not yet 18 years old, he ran full-time the rest of the way and recorded a top finish of second place at Phoenix Raceway.

Jake Garcia set for third ThorSport season in NASCAR Truck Series

He struggled during his first season with ThorSport Racing in 2024, recording just two top 10 finishes and no top five results, but improvement in 2025 led to him locking up the first playoff spot of his career.

He matched his career-best finish of second at Rockingham Speedway and also finished third at Martinsville Speedway, to go along with eight other top 10 efforts en route to a career-high 10th place finish in the championship standings.

It took a rough race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which he started on pole, to keep him from advancing to the semifinal round of the postseason.

ThorSport Racing, which is the longest-running team in the Truck Series (1996 to present), have not yet announced any plans for their No. 99 entry, which has been driven by two-time series champion Ben Rhodes since 2019. No plans have been announced for Garcia's old No. 13 entry either.

The Fresh From Florida 250 is scheduled to get the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season underway on Friday, February 13, with Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.