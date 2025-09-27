NASCAR playoff race at Kansas not being shown live on NBC

NBC's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, which is the first under NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement, got underway back in early August at Iowa Speedway. But only one of the eight races that have been run since then has actually been shown live on NBC.

This portion of the schedule opened up with three straight races on USA Network. USA Network effectively replaced NBC Sports Network after 2021 when NBC Sports Network shut down, becoming the new alternate channel during NBC's part of the calendar (similarly to how several of Fox's races are on Fox Sports 1 rather than Fox).

The only race shown on NBC so far this season was the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, and that race was now contested more than a month ago.

For the fifth consecutive race to open up the playoffs, the Cup Series will not be shown live on NBC. Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET at Kansas Speedway is set to be USA Network's eighth race of the year.

Kansas NASCAR playoff race not being shown on NBC

This streak is set to continue for the next couple weeks as well.

The round of 12 is set to conclude with the Bank of America Roval 400, which is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 5, and the round of 8 is set to open up with the South Point 400, which is set to be shown live on the same channel from Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12.

But after that, NBC is set to wrap up the season with three consecutive races at Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, October 19), Martinsville Speedway (Sunday, October 26), and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, November 2).

All things considered, it marks a notable shift in approach from past seasons. In 2024, for instance, there were 20 races on NBC's portion of the schedule, and those races were split up evenly between NBC and USA Network. This year, to make room for five-race stints by new broadcast partners Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, NBC's portion dropped to 14 races.

While USA Network remained at 10 races, NBC itself dropped all the way down to four. A similar shift occurred at Fox, which had shown 18 races (16 points races) but dropped to 14 (12) this year. While a majority of those 18 races had been shown live on Fox, this year's schedule consisted of nine races on Fox Sports 1 and just five on Fox.

Things are much more straightforward for the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. All Truck Series races are on Fox Sports 1 or Fox, with just three on the latter, and all Xfinity Series races are on the CW Network.

Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 28 for live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET from Kansas Speedway.

