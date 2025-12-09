NASCAR playoff team abruptly cuts race winner after just one season

Back in September, it was announced that Nick Sanchez would be returning to Big Machine Racing for a second season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (now NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) in 2026.

That return will not happen.

Even after Sanchez took the team to the playoffs as a rookie with their second ever victory, which was their first ever by a full-time driver since entering the series in 2021, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in June, he will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet next year.

Big Machine Racing have not yet confirmed Sanchez's replacement, though it is believed that they will opt for a driver who brings funding. No new landing spot has been announced for Sanchez yet either.

Nick Sanchez out at Big Machine Racing despite strong 2025

For the time being, it appears that one of NASCAR's most underrated prospects is set to remain underrated, especially considering just how late in the game – well over a month after the 2025 season ended – this announcement was made, plus the fact that Sanchez had previously been led to believe a 2026 return was a done deal.

The 24-year-old Miami, Florida native made select starts in the Xfinity Series before competing full-time for the first time in 2025, including six with Big Machine Racing back in 2022 during his championship-winning ARCA Menards Series season with Rev Racing.

Sanchez competed full-time for Rev Racing during the 2023 and 2024 Truck Series seasons and made the playoffs both seasons, winning twice and recording a total of 11 top five finishes in 2024. He placed inside the top six in points in both years.

He placed 11th in the Xfinity Series championship standings in 2025, missing out on advancing to the second round of the playoffs despite recording a better average finish in the opening round than four of the eight drivers who did advance. He finished the season with seven top five finishes and five other top 10 finishes.

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, February 14 with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway, with live coverage set to be provided by the CW Network beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.