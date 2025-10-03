NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Roval: 2 lineup changes confirmed

The round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to determine which six drivers earn the right to join Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in advancing from the quarterfinal round to the semifinal round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Of course, there are 24 full-time drivers who are no longer championship eligible but are also set to compete alongside the 12 title contenders in this 109-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina layout. There's also a part-time driver on the entry list.

After only the 36 full-time drivers competed in the round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NY Racing Team fielded the No. 44 Chevrolet for the 13th time this year in this past weekend's race at Kansas Speedway. J.J. Yeley made his eighth start of the year in the car and placed 34th.

Two lineup changes confirmed for Charlotte Roval race

There is once again just one part-time car on the entry list for this weekend's Bank of America Roval 400, but it's not the No. 44 car, which is not currently slated to return until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in early November.

Instead, MBM Motorsports, officially now known as Garage 66 on the Cup side, have entered the No. 66 Ford for the 15th time this season, and for the sixth time, Josh Bilicki is set to drive it.

Garage 66 most recently competed in the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, though Bilicki hasn't been in the car since the mid-August race at Watkins Glen International when he placed 37th.

Bilicki finished in 21st place on the streets of Chicago back in early July, which marked the team's best finish since 2020. His other three results this year are all DNFs.

With the No. 66 entry being the only part-time car on the entry list this weekend, it is locked into the race. Beyond this weekend, it is set to be entered in the season's final three races at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix, with Casey Mears set to compete in each race after making two starts, his first two starts since 2019, earlier this year.

This Sunday's Bank of America 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.