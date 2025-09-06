NASCAR playoffs: Full Gateway qualifying order after 2 lineup changes

For the first time since it was added to the NASCAR Cup Series calendar for the first time, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway finds itself in the playoffs, rather than in the regular season.

Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled to be a 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval, and the qualifying session is set to use the standard intermediate track format.

Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and the qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric. Note that NASCAR's most recent trip to Gateway in June 2024 used the old four-variable metric, which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.

For the playoffs, all drivers no longer in championship contention are set to qualify first, with the order determined by the metric. Only after they all make qualifying attempts are the remaining playoff contenders set to make their attempts, again with the order determined by the metric.

This means that playoff drivers with higher metric scores can technically qualify after non-playoff drivers with lower metric scores, but that rule is only in place for the playoffs. Even if there are no longer any actual groups, and thus no longer any row-by-row lane designations, this playoff rule effectively means that there are two groups when it comes to determining the qualifying order.

There is no longer a second round shootout for pole; the speeds from the initial single-lap runs determine the entire 36-driver starting lineup.

Here is a full look at the Gateway qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying order at Gateway

Non-playoff drivers

1 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



2 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



3 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



5 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



9 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



10 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



12 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



13 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



14 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



16 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



17 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



18 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



19 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



20 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



Playoff drivers

21 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

27 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

30 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

34 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

36 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 7 for the live broadcast of the Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.