NASCAR playoffs at Martinsville: Full qualifying order (with 3 lineup changes)

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have already locked up their spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, respectively, to start the round of 8.

In this Sunday afternoon's 500-lap Xfinity 500 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia, the other six remaining championship eligible drivers are set to battle for the two remaining spots to join them.

You know the drill: the qualifying order for this weekend's race was determined by the two-variable metric NASCAR put into place ahead of the 2025 season to replace the old four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

When it comes to the playoffs, none of the remaining championship eligible drivers are factored into the equation until the other non-playoff drivers (or eliminated playoff drivers) are lined up.

With 37 cars on the entry list this weekend following three driver lineup changes since this past Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway, this means that the first 29 spots are occupied by those not in championship contention, while the remaining title contenders have been slotted in from No. 30 through No. 37 in the order.

Each driver is set to make a single two-lap qualifying attempt, and the fastest of the two laps counts. There is no second round shootout for the pole position, and because there are no groups, there are no row-by-row lane designations like we've seen in past years.

Here's the full Xfinity 500 qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying order at Martinsville

1 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



4 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



5 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



7 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



8 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



9 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



10 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



11 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



12 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



13 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



15 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



17 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



18 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



19 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



20 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



21 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



22 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



23 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



24 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



26 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



27 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



30 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



31 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



33 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



34 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



35 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



36 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



37 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

