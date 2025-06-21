Pocono Raceway is set to host just one NASCAR Cup Series race for the fourth straight year after hosting doubleheaders in 2020 and 2021. Prior to 2020, the race had hosted two separate race weekends.
This weekend's trip to the "Tricky Triangle" for the 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval is set to mark the first time the new qualifying metric and new qualifying order have been used at the track.
The four-variable formula used from 2020 to 2024 was retired, and NASCAR now uses a much more straightforward two-variable metric to determine the qualifying order.
A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
As for the format itself, it is also much more straightforward. Drivers are lined up in reverse metric order, there are no groups, and therefore no row-by-row lane designations, and each driver simply gets one single-lap qualifying attempt.
There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position either; drivers are simply set to line up based on their initial single-lap speed.
Following three lineup changes since the race in Mexico, there are 37 drivers set to compete on Sunday. Here's how they are set to qualify on Saturday afternoon.
Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Pocono
1 - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
3 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
8 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
14 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
15 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
19 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
21 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
22 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
23 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
28 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
29 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
30 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Amazon Prime Video's five-race portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule is set to wrap up with the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, which is set to be shown live from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 22. Coverage is set to move to TNT Sports for the upcoming five-race in-season tournament after this weekend.