Pocono Raceway is set to host just one NASCAR Cup Series race for the fourth straight year after hosting doubleheaders in 2020 and 2021. Prior to 2020, the race had hosted two separate race weekends.

This weekend's trip to the "Tricky Triangle" for the 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval is set to mark the first time the new qualifying metric and new qualifying order have been used at the track.

The four-variable formula used from 2020 to 2024 was retired, and NASCAR now uses a much more straightforward two-variable metric to determine the qualifying order.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

As for the format itself, it is also much more straightforward. Drivers are lined up in reverse metric order, there are no groups, and therefore no row-by-row lane designations, and each driver simply gets one single-lap qualifying attempt.

There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position either; drivers are simply set to line up based on their initial single-lap speed.

Following three lineup changes since the race in Mexico, there are 37 drivers set to compete on Sunday. Here's how they are set to qualify on Saturday afternoon.

Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Pocono

1 - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



2 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



3 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



4 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



6 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



8 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



10 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



11 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



13 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



14 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



15 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



16 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



17 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



20 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



21 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



22 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



24 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



25 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



26 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



27 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



28 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



30 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



31 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



32 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



33 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



34 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Amazon Prime Video's five-race portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule is set to wrap up with the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, which is set to be shown live from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 22. Coverage is set to move to TNT Sports for the upcoming five-race in-season tournament after this weekend.