NASCAR qualifying: Full starting lineup for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

Following the second and final exhibition race weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at North Wilkesboro Speedway, this coming Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to begin a stretch of 24 consecutive weekends of Cup Series points racing.
This 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) is the season's second crown jewel race, first since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and it is the longest race on the calendar by 100 miles miles.
Last year, however, the race was shortened by rain, and it was Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell who was declared victorious when the decision was made to call the race.
Since last year, NASCAR has introduced a new qualifying metric, featuring only two variables instead of the four that were used from 2020 to 2024.
The 40 drivers on the entry list are set to line up in reverse order of metric scores for their single-lap qualifying attempts in Saturday afternoon's single-car qualifying session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup. There is no longer a second round of qualifying.
A full breakdown of the new qualifying formula can be found here.
NASCAR at Charlotte: Full Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
5th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
17th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
19th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
22nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
38th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
39th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
40th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
The Coca-Cola 600, which is points race number 13 of 36 on the 2025 calendar, is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25.