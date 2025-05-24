NASCAR qualifying: Full starting lineup for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

Following the second and final exhibition race weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at North Wilkesboro Speedway, this coming Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to begin a stretch of 24 consecutive weekends of Cup Series points racing.

This 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) is the season's second crown jewel race, first since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and it is the longest race on the calendar by 100 miles miles.

Last year, however, the race was shortened by rain, and it was Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell who was declared victorious when the decision was made to call the race.

Since last year, NASCAR has introduced a new qualifying metric, featuring only two variables instead of the four that were used from 2020 to 2024.

The 40 drivers on the entry list are set to line up in reverse order of metric scores for their single-lap qualifying attempts in Saturday afternoon's single-car qualifying session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup. There is no longer a second round of qualifying.

A full breakdown of the new qualifying formula can be found here.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

NASCAR at Charlotte: Full Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

17th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

19th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

22nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

32nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

38th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

39th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

40th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The Coca-Cola 600, which is points race number 13 of 36 on the 2025 calendar, is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25.