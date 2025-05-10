NASCAR qualifying: Full starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

This year's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway has a lot to live up to if it is to match the thriller that was last year's spring race at the track, the race that produced the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history between Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher.

Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is the first of two races at the track on the 2025 schedule, with the other being situated in the round of 12 of the playoffs.

As a result, this is one race that drivers and teams with championship aspirations will specifically looking to "get right", especially since there is another race at a 1.5-mile oval (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) in the round of 8.

The qualifying format has changed slightly since last year's two races at the track. There are no more qualifying groups, and there is no more second round shootout for the pole position.

The qualifying session is a single-car session, and each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt. The drivers are set to line up in reverse metric order, and the metric has also changed since last year. The four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024 was changed to a much simpler two-variable formula.

NASCAR at Kansas: Full starting lineup

1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

19th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

21st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

22nd - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

28th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

This starting lineup is not official until all 38 drivers on the entry list are included.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 11 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway.