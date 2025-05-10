NASCAR qualifying: Full starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

This year's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway has a lot to live up to if it is to match the thriller that was last year's spring race at the track, the race that produced the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history between Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher.
Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is the first of two races at the track on the 2025 schedule, with the other being situated in the round of 12 of the playoffs.
As a result, this is one race that drivers and teams with championship aspirations will specifically looking to "get right", especially since there is another race at a 1.5-mile oval (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) in the round of 8.
The qualifying format has changed slightly since last year's two races at the track. There are no more qualifying groups, and there is no more second round shootout for the pole position.
The qualifying session is a single-car session, and each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt. The drivers are set to line up in reverse metric order, and the metric has also changed since last year. The four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024 was changed to a much simpler two-variable formula.
NASCAR at Kansas: Full starting lineup
1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
21st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
22nd - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
28th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
This starting lineup is not official until all 38 drivers on the entry list are included.
