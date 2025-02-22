NASCAR qualifying is no longer being shown on Fox

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season marks the beginning of a new seven-year medial rights deal, with new broadcast partners Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports joining existing partners Fox and NBC on this year's schedule.

Fox is responsible for the first 14 races (12 points races) of the season, down from 18 (16), before Amazon Prime Video takes over for five and TNT Sports then takes over for five more. NBC is then set to wrap up the season with 14, down from 20. Fox's races are split between Fox and Fox Sports 1, while NBC's are split between NBC and USA Network.

But even during Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, qualifying will no longer be shown on Fox, or even Fox Sports 1 for that matter.

NASCAR qualifying not on Fox in 2025

Up until Amazon Prime Video's portion of the schedule concludes in June, qualifying (plus each qualifying session's preceding practice session) is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. This includes qualifying for the races shown on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

This shift is set to begin during Saturday's qualifying session at Atlanta Motor Speedway, even though Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 itself is set to be shown live on Fox.

During Fox's portion of the schedule, Fox Sports is still set to produce each session to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and the announcers are set to be the regular Fox announcers, including lead announcer Mike Joy and driver analysts Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

Once Amazon Prime Video's race portion of the broadcast schedule actually begins with May's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, their own broadcast team is set to take over for practice and qualifying. Their team consists of lead announcer Adam Alexander and analysts Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

After Amazon Prime Video's portion of the schedule concludes, all remaining practice and qualifying sessions on this season's calendar are set to be shown on TNT Sports, including those which precede races set to be shown on NBC and USA Network.

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 23 for the live broadcast of the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway.