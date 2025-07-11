NASCAR at Sonoma: 3 lineup changes (other than Corey Heim) confirmed

For the first time since November 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway, a NASCAR Cup Series entry list featured more cars than available spots in the race last weekend at the Chicago Street Course for Sunday's Grant Park 165.

There were 41 cars going for 40 spots, effectively five cars going for four spots since the 36 chartered cars were all locked into the field.

The five drivers who entered the weekend not locked in were Kaulig Racing's Will Brown, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, Garage 66's Josh Bilicki, 23XI Racing's Corey Heim, and Live Fast Motorsports' Katherine Legge.

Brown, Hill, Bilicki, and Legge all made it in, though that quartet may or may not have been different had Heim not made contact with the wall and damaged his No. 67 Toyota on his qualifying run.

But at Sonoma Raceway, only one of those five cars is set to be back, meaning that it is guaranteed a spot in Sunday afternoon's 110-lap Toyota/Save Mart 350 around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California road course.

The No. 78 Chevrolet is once again set to be driven by Legge, marking her third road/street course start of the year. She finished in a career-high 19th place in Chicago.

None of the other cars will be back this weekend, and no other non-chartered (open) cars have been added to the entry list, either.

As of now, there are no plans for Kaulig Racing to bring back the No. 13 Chevrolet this year, though Richard Childress Racing are set to bring back the No. 33 Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway in August, albeit for Jesse Love rather than Hill.

Garage 66 plan to bring back the No. 66 Ford for Bilicki at Indianapolis Motor Speedway two weeks from now, while 23XI Racing currently have no more plans to run the No. 67 Toyota this year after Heim's shocking Chicago DNQ.

No driver changes have been made for any of the 36 chartered entries.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 13.