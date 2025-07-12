NASCAR at Sonoma: Full qualifying order confirmed after 4 lineup changes

Sonoma Raceway is set to continue NASCAR's recent run of races on road and street courses, with Sunday afternoon's Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race set to be the third non-oval race in the last five weeks.

Qualifying for Sunday's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California road course is set to utilize a relatively straightforward format, though this format differs from what has been used at Sonoma in previous years.

First of all, the qualifying metric that was used from 2020 to 2024 has been scrapped. Before the 2025 season began, the four-variable formula was replaced by a much simpler two-variable formula, which is broken down in more detail here.

The drivers who have higher (worse) scores are set to qualify in the first timed group, while those who have lower (better) scores are set to qualify in the second.

The results of both groups are simply combined to determine the full 37-car starting lineup, with no more row-by-row designations based on group and no more second round shootout for the pole position.

Here is a look at the two qualifying groups for Saturday's Sonoma qualiyfing session.

Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Sonoma

Group 1

1 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



2 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



3 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



4 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



12 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



13 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



14 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



15 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



16 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



17 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



18 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



19 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

Group 2

20 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



21 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



22 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



23 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



24 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



25 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



26 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



27 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



28 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



29 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



30 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



31 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



32 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



34 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



36 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



37 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Tune in to TNT Sports this Sunday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway.