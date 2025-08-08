NASCAR star set for Cup return as crucial 2026 announcement looms

When NASCAR visited Watkins Glen International year ago, it marked the first time that many fans got to hear the name Connor Zilisch, as the Trackhouse Racing development driver drove the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to victory lane in his Xfinity Series debut.

Suffice it to say that now every NASCAR fan should know his name.

Zilisch, already a five-time winner in the Xfinity Series this year, has made select Cup Series starts in a fourth Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet ahead of an anticipated full-time move to NASCAR's top level next year.

It was announced in early July that Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing are set to cut ties at the end of the 2025 season, their fifth season together, thus opening up the seat of the No. 99 Chevrolet for 2026.

While the 19-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native hasn't officially been confirmed as the driver of the No. 99 car alongside Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen for next year, confirmation seems like a mere formality at this point.

Connor Zilisch returning to Cup as full-time announcement looms

In the meantime, Zilisch is set to make his fourth Cup Series start of the year, and first since setting a new career-high result with an 11th place effort at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late June, this weekend at the same track where he secured his first Xfinity Series victory.

Zilisch is set to drive the No. 87 Chevrolet in Sunday's 90-lap Go Bowling at The Glen around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

The No. 87 car is one of four part-time non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list this weekend, so Zilisch does not run the risk of missing the race. Also locked into the field are the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which are set to be driven by J.J. Yeley, Josh Bilicki, and Katherine Legge, respectively.

Zilisch also competed at the Cup level at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this year. He was ironically taken out by Suarez at COTA, and he overcame an early incident in the Coca-Cola 600 to finish in 23rd place.

USA Network is set to broadcast the Go Bowling at The Glen live from Watkins Glen International beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 10. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss any of the action from now to the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season!