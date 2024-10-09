NASCAR: Talladega race highlights the growth of a divisive topic
By Logan Ploder
Expecting the unexpected is one of the best parts about being a fan of any sport. Unpredictability and never knowing what will happen – who will succeed and who will fail – is a big reason why people tune in to each and every event.
NASCAR certainly has that aspect of the equation nailed down to a tee.
Since the introduction of the Next Gen car, the Cup Series has had a season with 19 different winners in 2022, 15 different winners in 2023, and 18 already in 2024, and with five races still remaining on the schedule.
The 2022 and 2024 seasons are two of the six seasons with the most winners ever, with 2022's tally being in a five-way tie with those of 2001, 1961, 1958, and 1956. In fact, with the playoffs already halfway complete, there have been more winners from those outside the postseason than those in it.
Some other wild stats that have come along recently include the fact that in the last 50 races, there has only been one winner from pole position, and should there be a different winner at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend, the all-time record for the longest stretch of events without a back-to-back winner would be tied.
While parity has always been seen as a positive, some think it has gone too far.
The biggest reason for the rise of parity in NASCAR is undoubtedly the Next Gen car, given its largely spec characteristics that have equalized the field more than ever before. It gives a winning chance to almost anybody who can play their cards right.
Additionally, the schedule these days, compared to what it was five or 10 years ago, has opened the door for parity, with more road and street courses and drafting tracks creating more opportunities for those who specialize in those disciplines.
While seeing so many different drivers be able to perform and win each and every week keeps things fresh and exciting, some fans aren't convinced that it's what's best for the sport, leading to a massive divide in opinion between various groups of fans and media members.
An argument about a sport being too open, and too unpredictable, is definitely something most people thought they'd never see. There is definitely some validity to these arguments, though.
Of course, you will have those who believe it's better having different winners all the time, rather than somebody like Jimmie Johnson winning five straight championships. But the other side of the coin is interesting, particularly the idea that no driver is really able to stand out and show true greatness.
Most fans, especially the long-time, hardcore ones, love to reminisce about the great drivers and champions of the past, looking back at their dominant seasons in pure awe from nostalgia. When Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, or William Byron retire years down the line, will any of them have a legacy similar to those that Johnson, Jeff Gordon, or Dale Earnhardt created for themselves?
The answer is probably not, and it's not at all their fault. Rather, it's because the difficulty to win consistently these days makes it harder to put your stamp on the sport. Larson may go down with an all-time legacy, but it will likely be because of his versatility and winning in every form of racing he competes in, rather than his NASCAR statistics.
As Kyle Benjamin also argued above, the way in which it has become difficult to win is also not proper. With the cars being so equal, it has made things easier for the lesser skilled drivers and taken the ability to make a difference away from the best drivers and the smartest engineers and strategists.
The playoff format is also something that undoubtedly plays a part here, as it opens the door for those who have actually stood out to have their entire season derailed at any moment, which, objectively speaking, really only benefits the less deserving.
So what's more important to the sport: parity or individual greatness?
In the world of Formula 1, virtually everybody outside of the Netherlands and Max Verstappen's core fanbase hated his record-setting dominance in 2023. Yet not even a year later, it would take you less than a 30-second quick search on Twitter to find somebody admiring and appreciating the greatness that Verstappen and Red Bull showed over the whole season.
The same goes for Johnson's five straight Cup Series titles from 2006 to 2010. Fans hate it in the moment because they want to see somebody different succeeding, but as the years pass, those same people grow to appreciate and love what they witnessed.
Let's say Kyle Larson had a 2024 season like he had in 2021, when seemingly every week, he destroyed the competition and cruised to another championship at Phoenix Raceway. The same people arguing that there are no drivers destined for greatness anymore would instead be complaining that NASCAR is boring and that he and Hendrick Motorsports are cheating, and they would do anything to see them fail.
The fact is, the motorsport community will never be happy with what they see on the race track. If by some stretch of the imagination, engineers designed a car that was not affected by dirty air, thereby making it much more manageable for drivers to race and overtake each other, there would be a portion of complaints that it needs to be harder to pass.
While there are many things that NASCAR can change or implement to slow down the rise in parity, whether it be making the cars harder to drive, giving the teams a larger set-up window, or eliminating the playoff format, there will never, ever be a scenario in which everyone is pleased and the best possible balance is achieved. It's so easy to tweak something and go too far in the other direction.
One thing is for certain, though. No matter the side of the argument, it's easy to agree that it's more fun to watch each and every week not knowing what the result will be, regardless of the long-term consequences that might have.