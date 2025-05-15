NASCAR team capitalizes on under-the-radar rule, changes drivers

Cody Ware sits in a distant last place of the 36 full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the point standings heading into the non-points, exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

It pretty much goes without saying that he isn't locked into the All-Star Race. He is not a former series champion or a former All-Star Race winner, he did not win a last year, and he has not won a race this year, nor has he come close.

And unless most of the other drivers crash out of the All-Star Open, he really has no shot of locking himself in. He is also not a contender to win the Fan Vote.

Rick Ware Racing make extremely smart driver change

Rick Ware Racing still have Ware lined up to compete in the All-Star Open. But they have added a second car for him. Instead of driving the usual No. 51 Ford, Ware is set to drive the No. 15 Ford this weekend.

Harrison Burton, who competes full-time for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series, has been named the driver of the No. 51 Ford, and the decision locks Rick Ware Racing into the All-Star Race.

It's an extremely smart move for Rick Ware's team. Though Burton no longer competes full-time in the Cup Series, he is locked in since he won a race last year. He won at Daytona International Speedway in August.

Unlike former Cup Series champions and former All-Star Race winners, race winners from 2024 or 2025 are not required to be full-time Cup Series drivers to solidify their All-Star Race eligibility. It's why Kevin Harvick wasn't eligible to go beyond qualifying when he replaced Kyle Larson last year, even as a former champion and All-Star Race winner; he didn't win a race in 2023 or 2024.

Burton is the only winner from 2024 or 2025 who does not compete full-time in the Cup Series this season, so what Rick Ware Racing have done is effectively solidified themselves an All-Star Race appearance with a driver's signature.

Any team technically could have added an entry for Burton and given themselves another shot at the $1 million prize, but Rick Ware Racing actually got it done.

The All-Star Open and All-Star Race are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from North Wilkesboro Speedway at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. ET, respectively, this Sunday, May 18.