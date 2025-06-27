NASCAR team confirms driver change after 32nd place finish

Live Fast Motorsports did not compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after running the No. 78 Chevrolet at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where they were the lone non-chartered (open) team to make the trip south of the border to join the series' 36 chartered entries.

But they are set to return to the series for this coming Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and they have confirmed another driver change.

Team co-owner B.J. McLeod is set to make his fourth appearance of the season behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet in this 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, and unlike at Daytona International Speedway, where he failed to qualify for the Daytona 500, he is locked into the event, as there are only four open cars on the entry list.

Katherine Legge out at Atlanta, but return looms

The other three are the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford, which is set to be driven by Corey LaJoie, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to be driven by David Starr, and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Connor Zilisch.

McLeod did make two superspeedway race starts at Atlanta and Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season, but it was Katherine Legge who drove the No. 78 Chevrolet in its most recent appearance at the Mexico road course.

After her much-maligned Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway in March, she was able to keep it clean and finish in 32nd place in Mexico.

Beyond this weekend, McLeod has two more starts confirmed, unsurprisingly in the season's remaining superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega.

Legge has four more starts confirmed for 2025, including in the next two races at the Chicago Street Course and Sonoma Raceway. She is also set to compete at Watkins Glen International and Richmond Raceway later this summer.

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 28.