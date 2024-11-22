NASCAR team confirms number change amid ongoing uncertainty
By Asher Fair
In a move that many saw coming after it was announced that veteran Michael McDowell would be leaving Front Row Motorsports to join Spire Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Front Row Motorsports have confirmed that Todd Gilliland is set to switch cars.
Gilliland, who is now the de facto veteran of the Bob Jenkins-owned team moving forward, is set to take over behind the wheel of the No. 34 Ford after spending the first three seasons of his Cup Series career behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford.
The No. 34 is primarily sponsored by longtime partner Love's Travel Stop, and that is set to continue with the 24-year-old Sherrills Ford, North Carolina native behind the wheel.
Gilliland is coming off of a career year in which he finished in 22nd place in the point standings with four top 10 finishes and 15 other finishes inside the top 20.
Front Row facing uncertain future
Front Row Motorsports are set to expand from two to three cars for the 2025 season after acquiring a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, but like 23XI Racing, they still face an uncertain future after not signing the new NASCAR charter agreement.
Noah Gragson is set to join the team from Stewart-Haas Racing, which shut down after the 2024 season, but the team have yet to confirm a third driver. Zane Smith, who won a championship for the team in the Truck Series in 2022, remains the most likely candidate.
It has not yet been confirmed if Gragson will take over behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford or if he will drive the No. 36 Ford, which has been added to the team's roster on select occasions when they have run three cars over the years.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.