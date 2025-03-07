NASCAR team dropping a car after COTA, second time in 2025

Through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's first three races, Trackhouse Racing have added a fourth entry on two occasions.

They added the No. 91 Chevrolet for Helio Castroneves in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. They only entered their three full-time chartered entries in the following weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but they added the No. 87 Chevrolet for Connor Zilisch in this past weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas.

Now they have dropped back to three cars for this Sunday afternoon's race at Phoenix Raceway.

Trackhouse running three cars in NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix

Ross Chastain drives the No. 1 Chevrolet, rookie Shane van Gisbergen drives the No. 88 Chevrolet, and Daniel Suarez drives the No. 99 Chevrolet.

Trackhouse Racing do not currently have any plans to bring back a fourth car later this year, but that will likely change before long after running four cars twice in the season's first three races.

Castroneves made his start through their PROJECT91 initiative, which is designed to give internationally renowned race car drivers the opportunity to compete at the Cup level. They were even approved for a "world-class driver" provisional for the four-time Indy 500 winner, locking him into the race even if he failed to qualify on his own.

The new charter agreement's allowance for such a provisional could increase the frequency of PROJECT91 throughout the year, though the fact that the Daytona 500 is usually the only race with more than 40 cars on the entry list could mean that this provisional won't be necessary.

Zilisch is a development driver for the Justin Marks-owned team who appears poised for a promotion to the Cup Series at some point in the near future, so expect him to be in a fourth Trackhouse Racing entry in several other races before the 2025 season concludes after his impressive debut at COTA. He competes full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

