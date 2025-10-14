NASCAR team drops full-time fan-favorite with just three races remaining

With three races remaining in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Viking Motorsports and Matt DiBenedetto have cut ties.

DiBenedetto has driven the No. 99 Chevrolet full-time this season and owns a top finish of fifth place at Kansas Speedway. In 2024, he began his affiliation with Viking Motorsports by driving the No. 38 RSS Racing with Viking Motorsports Ford, beginning with the season's sixth race at Richmond Raceway. He scored three top eight finishes before the season concluded.

A similar situation unfolded for DiBenedetto in late 2023, when he was replaced at Rackley WAR in the Truck Series with three races remaining on the schedule after having joined the team as a full-time driver the previous season.

Prior to his Rackley WAR arrival in 2022, he had been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2015, spending two years with BK Racing, two with Go Fas Racing, one with Leavine Family Racing, and two with Wood Brothers Racing.

He scored nine top five finishes, all from 2019 to 2021, and recorded three career-high finishes of second. He qualified for the playoffs in 2020, making him the first driver to do so for the Wood Brothers since Ryan Blaney in 2020 and the last until Harrison Burton did so with a win in 2024.

Matt DiBenedetto out, Connor Mosack in

Set to replace DiBenedetto for the 2025 Xfinity Series season's final three races at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway is Connor Mosack, who recently matched his career-best finish with a fifth place effort for JR Motorsports at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. It was the fourth top eight finish of his career, all in road or street course races.

Mosack, who runs full-time for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the Truck Series, also ran two Xfinity Series races for SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing earlier this year at the Chicago Street Course and Sonoma Raceway.

He has not competed in an Xfinity Series oval race since 2023 when he competed part-time for Sam Hunt Racing and ran the season finale at Phoenix. His top career oval finishes are a pair of 14th place finishes at Kansas Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.

Mosack has never competed in a national series race at Talladega Superspeedway. His lone superspeedway start in the Xfinity Series came in August 2023 at Daytona International Speedway, when he was knocked out in an early crash. On the Truck side, he placed 32nd at Daytona in this year's season opener and 25th at Atlanta Motor Speedway the following weekend.

Pat Tryson remains crew chief of the No. 99 team.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the United Rentals 250 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, October 18. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff action!