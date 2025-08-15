NASCAR team makes late withdrawal from Richmond race

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing have fielded four full-time entries, all for full-time drivers, throughout the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, but one of those entries has been withdrawn ahead of this Friday night's regular season finale at Richmond Raceway.

Jack Wood, who suffered an injury after hard contact with the barrier in this past weekend's race at Watkins Glen International, will not drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in Friday's 250-lap eero 250 around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia short track.

Amid the 25-year-old Loomis, California native's absence, the team have opted not to enter the No. 91 truck at all this weekend.

With Wood sitting 19th in the point standings heading into the regular season finale, this move officially eliminates him from playoff and championship contention. His top finish and only top 10 result of the season is a seventh place finish at Rockingham Speedway in April.

Having not competed at Richmond in 2023 or 2024 while driving part-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Wood's most recent start at the track remains in 2022, which was his first full season in the sport with GMS Racing.

As for Wood's teammates, Daniel Hemric is locked into the playoffs thanks to his Martinsville Speedway win in March and sits in fourth place in the point standings, while Tyler Ankrum is also locked in thanks to his Rockingham win in April and sits seventh.

Rookie Connor Mosack sits 15th and is in a must-win situation, having finished no higher than sixth place at Pocono Raceway in June.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET this Friday, August 15 for the live broadcast of the eero 250 from Richmond Raceway.