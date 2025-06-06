NASCAR team not returning after back-to-back driver changes

For the first time in team history, NY Racing Team competed in back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races with two different drivers.

J.J. Yeley made his first four starts of the 2025 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Talladega Superspeedway after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

But the team had Derek Kraus drive the No. 44 Chevrolet for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weekends ago before Yeley returned for this past Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Yeley finished in 34th place at Nashville after Kraus finished in 32nd at Charlotte, a finish which matched Yeley's best finish of the season from the late April race at Talladega.

But the No. 44 Chevrolet is not on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

NY Racing Team not returning at Michigan

In fact, there are no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval after three competed at Nashville.

The other two that competed at Nashville were the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which was driven by Chad Finchum for the second time this year, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which was driven by Corey Heim for the second time this year as well.

As of now, NY Racing Team's future plans only include the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, Yeley's home race track, on Sunday, November 2. It is likely that they will fill in that gap at some point, but no further starts have been confirmed for the team beyond their Nashville appearance.

Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to become just the second race of the year to feature only the 36 chartered cars, and believe it or not, it is set to become just the second race in Cup Series history to feature exclusively full-time drivers.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.