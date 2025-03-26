NASCAR team now owns a top three sweep in the point standings

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson earned his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway after passing teammate Alex Bowman in the closing laps.

Larson did not dominate the 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval, but he ran at the front late to put himself in position to ride the high line and do it better than anybody else.

Larson's win vaults him up to second place in the point standings behind teammate and Daytona 500 winner William Byron, who has led the standings after each of the four most recent races, going back to the early March road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Byron has a 36-point lead over Larson.

But quietly lurking in third place, and giving Rick Hendrick's team a top three sweep through six races, is Bowman, who is just three points behind Larson and 16 points ahead of the first non-Hendrick driver in the standings.

Though his runner-up finish on Sunday was only his first top five finish of the year, Bowman has just one finish lower than ninth place this season, and his 9.5 average finish trails only Byron's mark of 8.7. Larson is third in this category at 11.3.

The top non-Hendrick driver in the standings is 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in fourth place.

Hendrick Motorsports' other driver, Chase Elliott, is just nine points shy of making it a complete top four sweep, as he sits in sixth. Between Reddick and him is Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, who recently won three straight races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, COTA, and Phoenix Raceway.

The top non-Hendrick driver in average finish is surprisingly RFK Racing's Chris Buescher at 11.8. Buescher has not been flashy this year, but he also has just one finish lower than 13th. Elliott's mark of 12.8 ranks seventh, placing him behind Bell (12.5) and Reddick (12.7) as well.

Now Hendrick Motorsports are set to go to a track where they recorded a top three sweep last spring: Martinsville Speedway. Byron won at "The Paperclip" ahead of Larson and Elliott. Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Cook Out 400 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30.