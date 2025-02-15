NASCAR team owner leaves just before the 2025 Daytona 500

In the summer of 2024, rumors emerged that Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull could be leaving Trackhouse Racing as a co-owner and partner after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Though that rumor was shot down by owner Justin Marks, now Pitbull is indeed set to leave the team.

The decision was announced just before the start of the 2025 season, which is scheduled for this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Pitbull out at Trackhouse ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

Pitbull had been with the team since their first season in the Cup Series back in 2021, when they were only a one-car team with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet.

This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand. Now that we've scaled up and have new parters, he's been able to be rewarded for the impact he's made. A great investment on both ends.… https://t.co/9pUvcoXS2C — Justin Marks (@JustinMarksTH) February 14, 2025

We’re honored and humbled that @pitbull has chosen to take this journey with Trackhouse.



Thank you for all you’ve done and good luck on your next venture! DALE!!! pic.twitter.com/FYkpnbN6NJ — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 14, 2025

The team acquired Chip Ganassi Racing's assets following the 2021 season and expanded to two cars, hiring former Chip Ganassi Racing driver Ross Chastain to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet in 2022.

They also added PROJECT91, a third part-time car designed to give internationally renowned race car drivers the opportunity to compete at the Cup level.

In 2023, through PROJECT91, Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win on Cup Series debut when he took the checkered flag in the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

The team have expanded to three full-time cars for the 2025 season, adding the No. 88 Chevrolet for van Gisbergen after acquiring a charter from the now defunct Stewart-Haas Racing team.

They are set to run PROJECT91 in the season-opening Daytona 500 as well, with four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves set to make his Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet, making this Sunday's race their first ever race with four cars.

The 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 16, with live coverage set to start on Fox at 1:30 p.m. ET after a late weather-related schedule change. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "World Center of Racing"!