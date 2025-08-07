NASCAR team suddenly cuts full-time driver, championship contender

As a result of what many believe to be nothing more than manufacturer politics, Niece Motorsports will have a new driver behind the wheel of the No. 45 Chevrolet for this weekend's NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Kaden Honeycutt has reportedly signed a deal to compete full-time for a Toyota team, presumably Tricon Garage, next season, and as a result, he has been released by his current team, Niece Motorsports, with just two races remaining in the regular season.

With Honeycutt sixth in points and well about the playoff cut line, even without a win, it's a decision that has been heavily scrutinized.

Kaden Honeycutt replacements, new landing spots named

Honeycutt's best finishes of the year are a pair of third place efforts at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway, and now he has been forced to find a new home nine races earlier than he initially thought. This weekend at Watkins Glen, he is set to drive the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young's Motorsports.

The plan is then for him to replace the injured Stewart Friesen behind the wheel of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota, allowing him to faciliate the move from Chevrolet to Toyota even earlier than he had anticipated.

Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Series driver Christopher Bell is set to drive that truck this week as Friesen continues to recover from the injuries he suffered in a recent dirt racing accident, while Honeycutt is set to take over the following weekend at Richmond Raceway.

As for Niece Motorsports, JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch is set to replace Honeycutt this week as he attempts to pull triple duty. Zilisch is also set to run the Cup race for Trackhouse Racing. Starting at Richmond, Bayley Currey is set to pilot the No. 45 entry for the remainder of the 2025 season.

