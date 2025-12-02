NASCAR team switching back to their old manufacturer for 2026

With Haas Factory Team, the team started by Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down at the end of the 2024 season, set to switch from Ford to Chevrolet for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series seasons, RSS Racing plan to do the same.

RSS Racing operate with a technical alliance with Haas Factory Team, and they are once again set to run the No. 28 car for Kyle Sieg and the No. 39 car for Ryan Sieg full-time during the 2026 season. Kyle finished 27th in the point standings for the family-owned team in 2025, while Ryan finished 15th.

RSS Racing switched to Ford from Chevrolet after the 2020 season, so the switch back to Chevrolet ends a five-year run with the Blue Oval, a run highlighted by Ryan Sieg's 2022 playoff berth and his three runner-up finishes at Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2024.

RSS Racing moving back to Chevrolet in 2026

Ryan Sieg has run full-time for RSS Racing since 2014, and during his first seven years with Chevrolet, he made the playoffs on three occasions (out of five years with a playoff format) and also recorded runner-up finishes at Iowa Speedway and Talladega. He posted a career-high finish of ninth in the standings back in 2016 and is still seeking that elusive first victory after 400 starts.

Kyle Sieg did not compete for the team when they were aligned with Chevrolet prior to 2021. His best result of the organization's Ford era was a seventh place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023, before he went on to secure a career-high 22nd place finish in the standings later that year.

RSS Racing made their Xfinity Series debut with Chevrolet in 2013. Stewart-Haas Racing, on the other hand, had been aligned with Chevrolet through 2016 before switching to Ford, with which they remained tied through their post-2024 shutdown at both the Cup and Xfinity levels.