NASCAR team un-eliminated after Charlotte, and it's not Joey Logano's
By Asher Fair
Team Penske's Joey Logano was originally eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick taking the eighth and final spot in the upcoming round of 8.
But then Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman was disqualified from the race after his No. 48 Chevrolet was found to be underweight in post-race inspection, and the points he lost from losing his race result and stage two win were enough to drop him below Logano.
As a result, both Reddick and Logano are set to advance.
The decision also affected the owner playoffs.
But on the owner side, Logano's No. 22 team had already advanced before Bowman's disqualification was announced, as the driver playoffs and the owner playoffs aren't necessarily guaranteed to look the same.
Back in May, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson opted to compete in a rain-delayed Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was unable to get to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600, so he did not score any points for that race.
Justin Allgaier, however, netted 24 points for the No. 5 team in the owner standings. Though he personally is not points eligible in the Cup Series as a full-time Xfinity Series driver, those points still counted on the owner side.
While Larson lost out on the regular season championship to Reddick by a single point, the 24 points Allgaier scored for Larson's No. 5 team meant that it beat out Reddick's No. 45 team for the regular season owner championship.
So while Reddick was awarded 15 bonus playoff points for winning the regular season title and Larson was only awarded 10 for his runner-up finish, it was Larson's No. 5 team that was awarded 15 bonus playoff points for the owner playoffs as the regular season championship, while Reddick's No. 45 team was only awarded 10 for its runner-up finish.
Reddick secured the eighth round of 8 spot by four points over Logano. But with the No. 45 team having five fewer points than Reddick himself, it fell shy of Logano's No. 22 team by one point and was therefore eliminated.
That is, before Bowman's disqualification was announced.
Now Reddick's No. 45 team has also advanced, as Bowman and the No. 48 team both fell below their respective driver/owner cut lines ahead of the round of 8 due to the post-race disqualification.
The driver standings and owner standings still might not look the same due to the aforementioned five-point discrepancies involving Larson and Reddick, but the eight representatives in the semifinal round are now the same for both.
It is worth noting that we have seen the driver playoffs and owner playoffs look different in the past. For example, in 2022, Larson's No. 5 team made it to the Championship 4 over Chase Elliott's No. 9 team, despite the fact that Elliott himself made it to the Championship 4 and Larson didn't even make it to the round of 8.
Then last year, Elliott was not even a playoff driver, yet he took the No. 9 team to the round of 8 for the series-best seventh consecutive season in the owner playoffs.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to open up the round of 8 this Sunday, October 20 with the South Point 400. NBC is set to provide live coverage of the race starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.