This NASCAR title contender is quietly flying beneath a 'black cloud'

As the NASCAR Cup Series season rolls towards the final weeks of the regular season, one driver who stands out as a bit of an outlier among the points leaders is Tyler Reddick.

The 23XI Racing driver is fifth in the standings, the only driver in the top eight who hasn't won in 2025. He ranks 13th in laps led this season with only 112, and he has scored a mere eight top 10 finishes in 21 races. Yet it feels like he's not getting enough attention.

Reddick has been quietly in the mix each and every week, and he's doing it despite a multitude of factors that have likely impacted the No. 45 team's performance.

23XI Racing embroiled in controversy, and Tyler Reddick is still overachieving

One of the big stories in the NASCAR Cup Series in recent weeks is the lawsuit involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports regarding the series' charter agreement, a lawsuit that goes back to last year. Things have taken a wrong turn for the teams in recent weeks, temporarily leaving them competing as "open" cars.

Though it's uncertain how much this is directly impacting 23XI's performance on the track, it has to be a major distraction for the organization. Nevertheless, Reddick is doing the best he can do. In spite of the fact that he has struggled to lead laps or contend for wins, he leads the Cup Series in average running position, proving he has been one of the most consistent threats near the front all year long.

Reddick hasn't always gotten the finishes to match his performance, but most of that has been due to poor team execution rather than his own mistakes.

For instance, he was in contention for the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March but got trapped a lap down by a caution shortly after he had made his final pit stop, and he had one of the fastest cars all race in the Coca-Cola 600 before a flat tire cost him multiple laps.

Whether Reddick and 23XI can turn their luck around may depend on how the lawsuit plays out. It's hard to have much confidence right now, but if the situation can be resolved soon, the California native could be a sleeper in the race for the championship just one year after making his first Championship 4 appearance.

He's proven he can be as good as anyone in the Cup Series when put in a position for success; all he needs is for the black cloud hovering over his race team to clear up.