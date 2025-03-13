NASCAR track at risk of losing two races with late schedule change?

Due to the current political climate, there are rumors that NASCAR will not race in Mexico in mid-June. The Xfinity Series is scheduled to race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday, June 14, and the Cup Series is scheduled to do the same on Sunday, June 15.

The Xfinity Series most recently visited the venue in 2008, while the Cup Series has never traveled there. The most recent Cup Series race outside of the United States was contested at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan in 1998, and the most recent international points race was contested at Exhibition Stadium in Canada all the way back in 1958.

These rumors are persistent, despite the recent media event attended by Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, and of course, Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez, the lone Mexican Cup Series driver. Additionally, tickets are now on sale.

There have been rumors for several weeks that the Mexico race won’t happen, even though NASCAR brought drivers to Mexico last week and had Mexican media at COTA this past weekend. I talked to NASCAR this morning. They are adamant that the Mexico race is good to go. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 7, 2025

But there is ongoing speculation that NASCAR could move the event.

The Daytona International Speedway road course has emerged as the most likely replacement.

The 12-turn, 3.56-mile (5.729-kilometer) layout was a late addition to the 2020 schedule after multiple other tracks lost their race dates due to virus-related restrictions, and it remained on the calendar in 2021 to host the preseason Clash as well as a points race, with Auto Club Speedway still off the schedule due to similar restrictions.

As of now, there is no merit to that speculation, but it's a situation to monitor. However, as RACER.com's Kelly Crandall points out, there are contingency plans in place for all 36 races on the schedule, so the removal of the 14-turn, 2.417-mile (3.89-kilometer) Mexico City road course would not mean a regular season reduction from 26 to 25 races.

The track was added in 2025 at the expense of one of two race weekends at Richmond Raceway, which had had two race dates on the calendar every year since 1959.

We are four races into the 2025 Xfinity Series season and four races into the 2025 Cup Series season, and the trip to Mexico is race number 15 on the Xfinity calendar and race number 16 on the Cup calendar.