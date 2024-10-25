NASCAR: Two teams are changing drivers (again) for Homestead
By Asher Fair
The No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet has not had the same driver from one race to the next since the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs began and Shane van Gisbergen was behind the wheel for the first two events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International.
That trend is set to continue this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as A.J. Allmendinger is set to make his 12th season of the season in the car after van Gisbergen made his 10th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend.
Allmendinger and van Gisbergen, who compete full-time for Matt Kaulig's Xfinity Series team, are among five drivers to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet this year. Josh Williams, their other Xfinity Series teammate, has also competed in select races, as have Ty Dillon and Derek Kraus.
The No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford also has not had the same driver in close to a month, when Kaz Grala drove the car in three races in a row at Watkins Glen, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway. That trend is also set to continue this weekend.
Grala is set to drive the car in Sunday afternoon's 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval after Cody Ware competed at Las Vegas. Grala and Ware have combined to make 29 starts in the No. 15 car this year, with Grala leading the way with 20. Riley Herbst has also made four starts in the car.
Other entry list changes
The only other changes to the entry list this week involve three non-chartered cars. Legacy Motor Club are not fielding the No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson like they did last week for the eighth time this year, but two non-chartered teams are back.
NY Racing Team are set to return for their eighth appearance of the 2024 season, and for the seventh time, they are set to do so with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet.
MBM Motorsports are set to return for their 11th appearance of the 2024 season, and for the second time, they are set to do so with Chad Finchum behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.
NBC is set to provide live coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 27. Reigning race winner Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing is the current points leader. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!