NASCAR: Updated 2025 Daytona 500 entry list after Trackhouse news

There are now 41 cars on the entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, and several others are expected to be added.

By Asher Fair

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR
Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
Trackhouse Racing confirmed the rumor that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves is set to join the team in a fourth entry at Daytona International Speedway next month as he attempts to qualify for the first NASCAR Cup Series race of his career.

Castroneves became the 40th confirmed driver on the entry list for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and he became the fourth confirmed driver of a non-chartered (open) entry. Beard Motorsports have since added a fifth, confirming that Anthony Alfredo is set to drive the No. 62 Chevrolet.

The 36 chartered entries are all locked into the race, which is capped at 40 cars, meaning that with 41 confirmed entries as things stand, there should theoretically be a guaranteed DNQ. However, it was recently revealed that there is a "world-class driver" provisional, and Castroneves is locked in whether he successfully qualifies or not. So there could end up being 41 drivers in the field.

Any more additions to the entry list would indeed guarantee that not everybody who shows up will actually take the green flag to start the "Great American Race".

Let's have a look at these 41 confirmed entries, starting with the 36 chartered cars.

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 - Ty Dillon
No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 - Justin Haley
No. 71 - Michael McDowell
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 88 - Shane van Gisbergen
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 - Noah Gragson
No. 34 - Todd Gilliland
No. 38 - Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 - Cole Custer

RFK Racing

No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher
No. 60 - Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 - Driver TBD (likely Cody Ware)

Team Penske

No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 - Harrison Burton

Toyota

23XI Racing

No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 35 - Riley Herbst
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Chase Briscoe
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones

Now let's have a look at the five confirmed non-chartered entries.

Chevrolet

Beard Motorsports

No. 62 - Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports

No. 78 - B.J. McLeod

NY Racing Team

No. 44 - J.J. Yeley

Trackhouse Racing

No. 91 - Helio Castroneves

Ford

MBM Motorsports

No. 66 - Mike Wallace

As far as potential entries that have not yet been confirmed, entries which would put the entry list over 41 and thus ensure at least one DNQ, it looks as though Legacy Motor Club will once again enter the No. 84 Toyota for team co-owner Jimmie Johnson.

Richard Childress Racing could also add their part-time entry, the No. 33 Chevrolet, and Rick Ware Racing could run the No. 15 Ford, which had been a chartered entry before the team leased out its charter to RFK Racing.

Team AmeriVet entering the No. 50 Chevrolet is also a possibility, and let's not forget about Martin Truex's Toyota entry, which is rumored to come with a Tricon Garage with support from Joe Gibbs Racing.

That means there could be as many as 10 open entries vying for the open spots.

The 67th annual Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16. Before that, single-car qualifying is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12, and the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13.

