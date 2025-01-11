NASCAR: Updated 2025 Daytona 500 entry list after Trackhouse news
By Asher Fair
Trackhouse Racing confirmed the rumor that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves is set to join the team in a fourth entry at Daytona International Speedway next month as he attempts to qualify for the first NASCAR Cup Series race of his career.
Castroneves became the 40th confirmed driver on the entry list for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and he became the fourth confirmed driver of a non-chartered (open) entry. Beard Motorsports have since added a fifth, confirming that Anthony Alfredo is set to drive the No. 62 Chevrolet.
The 36 chartered entries are all locked into the race, which is capped at 40 cars, meaning that with 41 confirmed entries as things stand, there should theoretically be a guaranteed DNQ. However, it was recently revealed that there is a "world-class driver" provisional, and Castroneves is locked in whether he successfully qualifies or not. So there could end up being 41 drivers in the field.
Any more additions to the entry list would indeed guarantee that not everybody who shows up will actually take the green flag to start the "Great American Race".
Let's have a look at these 41 confirmed entries, starting with the 36 chartered cars.
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman
Hyak Motorsports
No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 - Ty Dillon
No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger
Richard Childress Racing
No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 - Justin Haley
No. 71 - Michael McDowell
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar
Trackhouse Racing
No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 88 - Shane van Gisbergen
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez
Ford
Front Row Motorsports
No. 4 - Noah Gragson
No. 34 - Todd Gilliland
No. 38 - Zane Smith
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 - Cole Custer
RFK Racing
No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher
No. 60 - Ryan Preece
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 - Driver TBD (likely Cody Ware)
Team Penske
No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 - Harrison Burton
Toyota
23XI Racing
No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 35 - Riley Herbst
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Chase Briscoe
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones
Now let's have a look at the five confirmed non-chartered entries.
Chevrolet
Beard Motorsports
No. 62 - Anthony Alfredo
Live Fast Motorsports
No. 78 - B.J. McLeod
NY Racing Team
No. 44 - J.J. Yeley
Trackhouse Racing
No. 91 - Helio Castroneves
Ford
MBM Motorsports
No. 66 - Mike Wallace
As far as potential entries that have not yet been confirmed, entries which would put the entry list over 41 and thus ensure at least one DNQ, it looks as though Legacy Motor Club will once again enter the No. 84 Toyota for team co-owner Jimmie Johnson.
Richard Childress Racing could also add their part-time entry, the No. 33 Chevrolet, and Rick Ware Racing could run the No. 15 Ford, which had been a chartered entry before the team leased out its charter to RFK Racing.
Team AmeriVet entering the No. 50 Chevrolet is also a possibility, and let's not forget about Martin Truex's Toyota entry, which is rumored to come with a Tricon Garage with support from Joe Gibbs Racing.
That means there could be as many as 10 open entries vying for the open spots.
The 67th annual Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16. Before that, single-car qualifying is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12, and the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13.