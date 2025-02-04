NASCAR: Updated Daytona 500 entry list after late car number change

Rick Ware Racing have confirmed that Corey LaJoie is set to return to the team on a part-time basis throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season after he wrapped up the 2024 season behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford.

LaJoie is set to drive the car that had been the No. 15 Ford but has been renumbered to No. 01 for his starts to align with his Stacking Pennies brand, and he is set to make his first appearance during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway as he attempts to qualify for the 67th annual Daytona 500.

Following this confirmation, the entry list for the "Great American Race" appears to be set at 45 cars. Cup Series races are generally limited to 40 cars, but that number could be upped to 41 for this race. That will be touched on in more detail below.

But first, here is a list of the 36 chartered cars. All of them are locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 - Kyle Larson

No. 9 - Chase Elliott

No. 24 - William Byron

No. 48 - Alex Bowman

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 - Ty Dillon

No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 - Austin Dillon

No. 8 - Kyle Busch

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 - Justin Haley

No. 71 - Michael McDowell

No. 77 - Carson Hocevar

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 - Ross Chastain

No. 88 - Shane van Gisbergen

No. 99 - Daniel Suarez

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 - Noah Gragson

No. 34 - Todd Gilliland

No. 38 - Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 - Cole Custer

RFK Racing

No. 6 - Brad Keselowski

No. 17 - Chris Buescher

No. 60 - Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 - Cody Ware

Team Penske

No. 2 - Austin Cindric

No. 12 - Ryan Blaney

No. 22 - Joey Logano

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 - Harrison Burton

Toyota

23XI Racing

No. 23 - Bubba Wallace

No. 35 - Riley Herbst

No. 45 - Tyler Reddick

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 - Denny Hamlin

No. 19 - Chase Briscoe

No. 20 - Christopher Bell

No. 54 - Ty Gibbs

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

No. 43 - Erik Jones

Now let's have a look at the nine confirmed non-chartered (open) entries, of which only one is locked into the race.

Chevrolet

Beard Motorsports

No. 62 - Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports

No. 78 - B.J. McLeod

JR Motorsports

No. 40 - Justin Allgaier

NY Racing Team

No. 44 - J.J. Yeley

Trackhouse Racing

No. 91 - Helio Castroneves

Ford

Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports)

No. 66 - Chandler Smith

Rick Ware Racing

No. 01 - Corey LaJoie

Toyota

Legacy Motor Club

No. 84 - Jimmie Johnson

Tricon Garage

No. 56 - Martin Truex Jr.

The top two drivers (among open entries) in the single-car qualifying session lock into the race, as do the top finishers (among open entries) in each of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Should somebody lock in twice, the next fastest driver from the single-car session would lock in.

Helio Castroneves is in regardless, as he has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional. He can still qualify himself, of course, in which case just four open entries would get in and the field would still be capped at 40 cars. But if he doesn't, he would still be in, meaning that five open entries would be in, and the field would be expanded to 41 cars.

Single-car qualifying is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, and the Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13. The Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.