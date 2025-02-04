Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Updated Daytona 500 entry list after late car number change

There are now 45 cars on the entry list for the 67th annual Daytona 500, and it appears as though that entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season opener is set.

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR
Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Rick Ware Racing have confirmed that Corey LaJoie is set to return to the team on a part-time basis throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season after he wrapped up the 2024 season behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford.

LaJoie is set to drive the car that had been the No. 15 Ford but has been renumbered to No. 01 for his starts to align with his Stacking Pennies brand, and he is set to make his first appearance during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway as he attempts to qualify for the 67th annual Daytona 500.

Following this confirmation, the entry list for the "Great American Race" appears to be set at 45 cars. Cup Series races are generally limited to 40 cars, but that number could be upped to 41 for this race. That will be touched on in more detail below.

But first, here is a list of the 36 chartered cars. All of them are locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 - Ty Dillon
No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 - Justin Haley
No. 71 - Michael McDowell
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 88 - Shane van Gisbergen
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 - Noah Gragson
No. 34 - Todd Gilliland
No. 38 - Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 - Cole Custer

RFK Racing

No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher
No. 60 - Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 - Cody Ware

Team Penske

No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 - Harrison Burton

Toyota

23XI Racing

No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 35 - Riley Herbst
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Chase Briscoe
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones

Now let's have a look at the nine confirmed non-chartered (open) entries, of which only one is locked into the race.

Chevrolet

Beard Motorsports

No. 62 - Anthony Alfredo

Live Fast Motorsports

No. 78 - B.J. McLeod

JR Motorsports

No. 40 - Justin Allgaier

NY Racing Team

No. 44 - J.J. Yeley

Trackhouse Racing

No. 91 - Helio Castroneves

Ford

Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports)

No. 66 - Chandler Smith

Rick Ware Racing

No. 01 - Corey LaJoie

Toyota

Legacy Motor Club

No. 84 - Jimmie Johnson

Tricon Garage

No. 56 - Martin Truex Jr.

The top two drivers (among open entries) in the single-car qualifying session lock into the race, as do the top finishers (among open entries) in each of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Should somebody lock in twice, the next fastest driver from the single-car session would lock in.

Helio Castroneves is in regardless, as he has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional. He can still qualify himself, of course, in which case just four open entries would get in and the field would still be capped at 40 cars. But if he doesn't, he would still be in, meaning that five open entries would be in, and the field would be expanded to 41 cars.

Single-car qualifying is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, and the Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13. The Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.

