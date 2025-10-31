NASCAR veteran joins new team, first driver change in 12 years

Going back to the middle of the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Ryan Sieg has only ever competed for the family-owned RSS Racing.

In total, he has competed in 399 Xfinity Series, and all but the first two have come with RSS Racing. He has not missed a race since the start of his first full-time season with the team since 2014.

But for the first time since he competed in the first two Xfinity Series races of his career in 2013 at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Jeremy Clements Racing, Sieg is set to compete for a team other than RSS Racing this weekend, bringing an end to an astounding 395-race streak.

Ryan Sieg joins new NASCAR team at Phoenix

Haas Factory Team's Sam Mayer retaliated against Jordan Anderson Racing's Jeb Burton for earlier contact after the checkered flag flew to conclude this past Saturday's round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway, spinning the No. 27 Chevrolet into the outside wall.

NASCAR has suspended Mayer for this Saturday's season finale at Phoenix Raceway because of the move, and Haas Factory Team will not appeal the suspension. Sieg has been named his replacement behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford.

Kyle Sieg, who has been the primary driver of RSS Racing's No. 28 Ford this year, is set to replace Ryan behind the wheel of the No. 39 Ford this weekend. Nick Leitz, who has run a partial schedule with SS-Green Light Racing this season, is set to drive the No. 28 car this weekend.

Mayer was eliminated from championship contention at Martinsville with his seventh place finish, which placed him eight points behind JR Motorsports' Carson Kvapil below the Championship 4 cutoff.

Sieg did not qualify for the playoffs and is 15th in the point standings.

