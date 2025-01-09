NASCAR Cup Series veteran not expected to return full-time in 2025
By Asher Fair
Before the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season ended, two teams made a rare in-season driver swap, with Justin Haley effectively being "traded" from Rick Ware Racing to Spire Motorsports, despite having initially said that he would be back with Rick Ware's team in 2025.
Haley was replaced by Corey LaJoie behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford. But while Haley was confirmed as the full-time driver of Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet not just for the rest of the 2024 season but for the 2025 season as well, LaJoie's confirmation only tied him to Rick Ware Racing through the rest of 2024.
Following confirmation that Zane Smith is set to join Front Row Motorsports and drive the No. 38 Ford in 2025, Rick Ware Racing are the only team left with a vacant chartered entry. But according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, they do not plan to keep LaJoie as the full-time driver of that entry.
Corey LaJoie not expected to compete full-time in 2025
Cody Ware, who competed in select races for his father's team last year and is a former full-time driver of the No. 51 Ford, is currently viewed as the lead candidate to drive the car in 2025. He has competed for the team on some level in eight consecutive seasons.
Rick Ware Racing notably only have a single chartered entry in 2025, as they leased out the charter they had used to run the No. 15 Ford to RFK Racing. RFK Racing have since added the No. 60 Ford alongside the No. 6 Ford and the No. 17 Ford as their third entry. The two teams have had a technical alliance since 2023.
However, the No. 15 Ford is still expected to be run by the team on a part-time basis, which could potentially give LaJoie an avenue to compete in at least a handful of Cup Series races throughout the year. Front Row Motorsports' confirmation of Smith means that the other 35 chartered cars are all set to be driven by full-time drivers in 2025.
LaJoie has competed in the Cup Series for eight consecutive seasons going back to 2017.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.