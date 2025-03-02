NASCAR veteran takes over as 685-race streak snapped

Martin Truex Jr. retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2024 season, at which point he had competed in 684 consecutive races going back to the start of the 2006 season, his first as a full-time driver.

Truex was able to extend that streak to 685 starts by qualifying for the 2025 season-opening Daytona 500 with Tricon Garage, which formed a technical alliance with the Joe Gibbs Racing team he had competed for from 2019 to 2024.

But the No. 56 Toyota was not a part of this past Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, bringing an end to Truex's 685-race streak. This streak now ranks sixth on the all-time list.

As a result, the longest active NASCAR Cup Series starts streak now belongs to Joey Logano.

Logano has competed in 578 consecutive races going back to the 2009 season-opening Daytona 500, which marked the start of his first season as a full-time driver with Joe Gibbs Racing. After four years with Joe Gibbs Racing, he moved to Team Penske in 2013. He has since won three championships, and he has not missed a start.

The last time Logano did not compete in a Cup Series race was on Sunday, November 16, 2008. Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the 2008 season finale that afternoon/evening.

Logano's 578-race streak ranks 15th on the all-time list, and within a few weeks, he could move up to 13th. Ken Shrader's streak (1985 to 2003) ended at 579, and Jamie McMurray's (2002 to 2019) ended at 581.

Logano cannot crack the top 12 this season, however. If he competes in all 34 races remaining on the 2025 schedule, his streak would be at 612 heading into the 2026 season, placing him nine starts behind 12th place Mark Martin's 621 (1988 to 2007).

The 34-year-old Middletown, Connecticut native signed a "long-term" contract extension before the 2023 season, as the 2023 season had been the seventh and final year of his previous deal. It is believed that that extension is for at least five years, which would bring him to the end of 2028.

Should he compete in every race from now until then, his streak would be at 720, which would trail only the streaks of Jeff Gordon (797, 1992 to 2015), Ricky Rudd (788, 1981 to 2005), and Kevin Harvick (784, 2002 to 2023).

Behind Logano, RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski has the next longest active streak at 546 consecutive starts.

Logano is set to make his 579th consecutive NASCAR Cup Series start in this coming Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Live coverage is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.