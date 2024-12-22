NASCAR: Way-too-early favorites revealed for 2025 Daytona 500
By Asher Fair
We are nearing the halfway point between the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and the start of the 2025 season, and while the ongoing antitrust lawsuit continues to dominate the headlines, the attention is slowly but surely beginning to turn to the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in mid-February.
DraftKings Sportsbook has now published way-too-early betting odds for the 67th annual "Great American Race" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and two drivers are listed as co-favorites.
However, there is no clear runaway favorite, with nobody listed with odds shorter than +1200. This is quite common when it comes to superspeedways, given the nature of drafting races and the fact that this style of racing tends to be the great equalizer. Plus, nobody knows when the "Big One" is right around the corner.
12 drivers listed between 12-1 and 18-1 for 2025 Daytona 500
Two drivers who have never won the Daytona 500 are listed as +1200 co-favorites: Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski. Busch is aiming to win the race in his 20th attempt, while Keselowski is aiming to do so in his 16th.
The next 10 drivers are all listed between +1300 to +1800, illustrating just how wide open the Daytona 500 is expected to be. Perennial favorite Ryan Blaney of Team Penske is listed at +1300, ahead of a four-way tie at +1400.
That four-way tie includes reigning race winner William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, teammate and former runner-up Chase Elliott, reigning series champion and 2015 winner Joey Logano of Team Penske, and three-time winner Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing.
There is then another four-way tie at +1600, featuring 2022 winner Austin Cindric of Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain. RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is listed at +1800.
Martin Truex Jr. is not yet listed, as he still aiming to figure out his team for the race.
Full odds can be found here. Odds and availability are always subject to change.
The 67th annual Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025.