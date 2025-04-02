NASCAR Xfinity Series isn't building stars; it's building cowards

NASCAR has always its bumping and banging, sure. But this past Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway wasn't racing.

In fact, it was a total embarrassment for the whole industry.

From the drop of the green flag, drivers were knocking each other around on the track. This is supposed to be the developmental series, the series that leads to the top level of stock-car racing in the Cup Series.

More wrecking than racing

Saturday's race wasn't racing. It was total garbage. It was nothing but a crash fest. I think Tony Stewart's comments from years ago at Talladega may have finally been proven beyond doubt.

And that was before we even got to the end of the race, when Sammy Smith decided to clear out Taylor Gray from several car lengths back. Then everyone else ended up crashing coming to the finish line as well.

The sport, Martinsville, and even a lot of these drivers deserve better than wadding up cars, especially after crossing the finish line. It's beyond ridiculous. Why are these guys even out there, if all they want to do is tear up race cars?

NASCAR drivers are not demolition derby stars

Aren't these supposed to be the guys whom people want to cheer for, especially if they are fortunate enough to reach the Cup Series? Smith is a talented driver, but what he did on Saturday probably deterred a lot of people from supporting him.

It's easy to say that that's just how it goes. No, it isn't; this is a serious problem. NASCAR seems to be just fine letting the "stars of tomorrow" turn into demolition derby stars.

This is the future of the premier level of racing we are talking about, not some local dirt Figure Eight race or some entertainment at a county fair.

How to stop the nonsense

We've now seen a lot of this stuff happen across all three NASCAR series. It's time for something to be done. Many will say the sport has to step in and park guys. That's a temporary solution, but it doesn't send a strong enough message.

I might get flack for saying this, but let them have at it. Let's lose all the security guards around each driver at the end of the race, and let them settle their own issues. If guys show up black and blue, oh well. They might finally learn to cut out the punk-style wrecking stuff on the race track.

During Sunday's @NASCAR Cup Series broadcast at @MartinsvilleSwy, @ClintBowyer offered a simple but forceful solution to the aggressive driving. On Tuesday, @_AustinHill agreed. pic.twitter.com/e8IyaoFVQf — Kyle Dalton (@kdsportswriter) April 1, 2025

Clint Bowyer had it right on Sunday when the Cup Series announcers in the Fox Sports booth talked about Saturday night's nonsense. If people are all about this kind of entertainment crap in NASCAR, then why not have a fist fight?

NASCAR has to do something, because this stuff keeps happening over and over again, and it is only hurting the sport. Not to mention, most of the drivers in the Xfinity Series aren't going to have fans if this kind of nonsense continues.