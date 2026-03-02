Netflix makes major blunder with latest F1 Drive to Survive season

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been a fan-favorite on Netflix ever since its first season aired in 2019. It has been monumental in growing Formula 1 around the globe, as it recaps each season with a behind-the-scenes look at all the drama.

The typical structure of 10 episodes in a season has nicely covered all dramatic moments. However, only eight episodes were released for the eighth season, and it did not turn out as expected.

With two fewer episodes than normal, several important moments from the 2025 season were seemingly omitted, portraying the context of certain events improperly.

One of the biggest misses from Netflix was not covering the McLaren driver battle in its entirety. Most notably, we saw Lando Norris take back the lead and eventually the world championship away from teammate Oscar Piastri, and we saw Netflix present it with a complete lack of tension.

More key moments ignored from 2025 F1 season

The Dutch Grand Prix was a very monumental moment in the 2025 season. It saw a Ferrari double DNF, a Lando Norris DNF due to an issue with the engine, and Isack Hadjar’s first career podium finish. Omitting the French driver’s career best moment while giving attention to Nico Hulkenberg’s first career podium in Silverstone does not make much sense.

Max Verstappen’s Spanish Grand Prix blunder was a crucial moment as well when looking back. A moment of rage, where it appeared that he intentionally hit George Russell’s car, cost him nine points in the end. When the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended in December, only two points separated the four-time world champion and Norris, making it a costly error.

Tensions between Norris and Piastri in Austin and Singapore were also omitted, despite being among the most intense moments of their battle. A collision during the sprint race at Circuit of the Americas and contact at Marina Bay Street Circuit added fuel to the fire that simply wasn't present in the show.

In the end, the missed moments from the eighth season of Drive to Survive could easily have been included in two additional episodes. It may even be reasonable to suggest that not including these key events presented Norris in a more favorable manner than deserved.