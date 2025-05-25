New driver confirmed for Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 19 Toyota

Five drivers have spent time behind the wheel of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 19 Toyota, also known as the "star car", through the first 13 races of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, with the fifth and most recent being Chase Briscoe, who drives the team's No. 19 Toyota full-time in the Cup Series. He competed in Saturday's BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Now a sixth has been confirmed for the Pacific Office Automation 147, the penultimate race on the 26-race regular season schedule which is scheduled to take place at Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 30.

Australian Supercars driver Jack Perkins is set to make his Xfinity Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota in this race. Perkins, a former third place finisher in the Bathurst 1000, has never before competed in any NASCAR national series race.

Jack Perkins to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

The confirmation of the 38-year-old Australian leaves the No. 19 Toyota with vacancies for 12 remaining races on the calendar, including eight more in the regular season. Seven of those races are on the calendar before Perkins is scheduled to make his Xfinity Series debut, so he may very well end up being the seventh or eighth driver to drive the car this year.

Those who have driven the No. 19 Supra so far this year include Justin Bonsignore, Aric Almirola, Riley Herbst, and Christopher Bell. Almirola drove the car to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway back in March.

Joe Gibbs Racing's full-time Xfinity Series driver lineup consists of rookie William Sawalich behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota, Brandon Jones behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota, and rookie Taylor Gray behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Portland International Raceway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30.