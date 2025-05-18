New Kyle Busch landing spot emerges for 2026, and it makes too much sense

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is entering its summer stretch, which means it's almost time for the upcoming silly season to become the talk of the town.

As the rumors heat up, one name to keep an eye on should be 2015 and 2019 series champion Kyle Busch. His contract with Richard Childress Racing is due to expire at the conclusion of 2025, and with a nearly two-year winless streak on his hands, he could use a change of scenery to reignite his career.

Busch appeared on 23XI Racing co-owner (and former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate) Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast this week, and it begs the question: could the future Hall of Famer's home for 2026 and beyond be hiding in plain sight?

Kyle Busch to 23XI Racing feels too obvious not to happen

There's no doubt that Busch still has what it takes to be one of the Cup Series' elite drivers. His struggles the past two years, missing the playoffs in 2024 and currently sitting in position to do so once again in 2025, can be blamed entirely on Richard Childress Racing's dysfunction as a team.

23XI Racing, meanwhile, have the opposite problem. While Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace have consistently run near the front, the team's new third car this season, driven by Riley Herbst, is currently languishing in 32nd in points.

Even though Herbst is only a rookie, his upside is extremely limited and it's no secret to anyone that he is only in the No. 35 Toyota because his family's money provides him with built-in sponsorship backing.

Truck Series star and 23XI Racing development driver Corey Heim was considered a top candidate for the third 23XI Racing ride last offseason, and he will likely be again this time around. However, if Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan can land Busch instead, they should take him in a heartbeat.

He'd give them three drivers who can be competitive right now, which would be crucial for a team that feels perpetually one piece away from breaking into the top tier of Cup Series organizations.

It's worth noting that not only does Busch have a connection to Hamlin, but that his brother Kurt, the 2004 Cup Series champion, is also still involved with the team as a consultant. The elder Busch drove for 23XI Racing for half a season in 2022 before his career was sadly cut short by a concussion he suffered during a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.

23XI Racing should be doing everything they can to secure the two-time champion's services, even if he would only be a short-term option at the age of 40.

Heim, in that case, would be considered the favorite to land at fellow Toyota team Legacy Motor Club, which is rumored to be looking to add a third car, and should he impress there, he could then move to 23XI Racing after Busch retires, given the fact that a Legacy Motor Club deal is unlikely to be made if Heim cannot remain contracted to 23XI Racing as their development driver.

NASCAR is better when Kyle Busch is running up front. One of the sport's all-time greats deserves to go out on a higher note than his past two seasons, and a move to 23XI Racing would present a golden opportunity to achieve that. This needs to happen.