New Toni Breidinger landing spot confirmed, and it's not Kaulig Racing

When Toni Breidinger was linked to Kaulig Racing as a potential driver for their new five-truck team with Ram Trucks for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season, there were serious questions about whether or not that would truly be a direction the team would pursue.

With all due respect to Breidinger, teams know what they're getting when they sign her. They're getting a driver whose reach extends far beyond NASCAR, and a driver who has brought several companies into the sport that would not otherwise have anything to do with stock car racing.

But let's keep is real: they're not getting a driver capable of delivering top-tier results that measure anything close to the results others are capable of achieving in the same equipment.

Look no further than her 2025 rookie stats in the Truck Series with Tricon Garage, the team that won the championship with an historic 12-win season from Corey Heim.

Sure, teammates Gio Ruggiero and Tanner Gray both missed the playoffs, but Ruggiero won a race and scored six other top four finishes as a rookie, and Gray scored six top eight finishes, including three inside the top five.

Breidinger finished no higher than 18th all year and had just one other top 20 finish, to go along with six DNFs. Her 23rd place finish in the standings was by far the lowest among the series' full-time drivers. Spencer Boyd, who was next lowest in 21st, scored as many top 20 finishes in the first two races as Breidinger had all year, and he went on to add nine more.

Additionally, Breidinger was criticized on more than one occasion for her on-track conduct, and justifiably so.

New Toni Breidinger landing spot confirmed for 2026

Breidinger is indeed set to compete for a new team, and a new manufacturer, in 2026. But it won't be with Kaulig Racing and Ram Trucks.

The 26-year-old San Francisco, California native has landed an eight-race deal with Rackley WAR, with sponsorship support from Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco.

She is set to drive the No. 27 Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway

The team's full-time entry, the No. 26 Chevrolet, is set to be driven by Dawson Sutton for the second consecutive season.

Kaulig Racing still need to find a fourth full-time driver to join Justin Haley, Daniel Dye, and Brenden Queen. Their fifth entry, their "Free Agent Program", is set to be split between several drivers throughout the year, with Tony Stewart confirmed as the first for the season opener at Daytona.

Tricon Garage have not yet named Breidinger's replacement behind the wheel of the No. 5 Toyota. Ruggiero and Gray are both set to return, and Kaden Honeycutt is set to replace Heim, who is expected to run a part-time Cup Series schedule for 23XI Racing.

The 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season is scheduled to get underway on Friday, February 13 with the Fresh From Florida 250, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.