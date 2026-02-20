No Cleetus McFarland replacement confirmed after Daytona crash

Cleetus McFarland's much-anticipated NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut lasted only a few minutes, as the Niece Motorsports driver ended up being the first driver to crash out of the race just a handful of laps into the Daytona International Speedway season opener.

The YouTube sensation, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, had made four career ARCA Menards Series starts before getting the nod from Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 4 Chevrolet at Daytona.

Though he was knocked out of the 2025 ARCA season opener in an early crash, he posted solid finishes of 10th at Talladega Superspeedway, ninth at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and 17th at Bristol Motor Speedway in his other starts with Rette Jones Racing a year ago.

Mitchell has a five-race ARCA deal with Rette Jones Racing lined up for 2026 as well, and he got things started on Saturday with an 11th place finish at Daytona, which was a much-needed result after how things came to an end for him in Friday night's Truck Series race.

However, his Truck Series plans are uncertain.

This weekend at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), Niece Motorsports are only set to run the No. 42 Chevrolet, the No. 44 Chevrolet, and the No. 45 Chevrolet, not the No. 4 Chevrolet.

Tyler Reif is set to replace Travis Pastrana after Pastrana drove the No. 42 truck to a 15th place finish at Daytona, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to be back in the No. 45 truck after placing sixth in his Truck Series debut.

Andres Perez de Lara is Niece Motorsports' lone full-time driver, and the No. 44 Chevrolet is their lone full-time truck. Part-time deals have also been confirmed for Conner Jones, Parker Eatmon, Ross Chastain, and Landen Lewis this season, though none of those drivers are currently lined up to drive the No. 4 truck.

