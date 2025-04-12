No more Formula 1 races being shown on ESPN for two months

The 2025 Formula 1 season kicked off with three consecutive races shown live on ESPN from Albert Park Circuit, Shanghai International Circuit, and Suzuka Circuit, but this Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit is the first of five straight races set to be shown on either ESPN2 or ABC.

The 2025 season is the final season of ESPN's deal to broadcast Formula 1 races in the United States. ESPN has held those rights since 2018, and the deal is said to be worth roughly $90 million per year.

TV channels have been confirmed for the Formula 1 calendar through the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, which is race number 14 of a record-tying 24 on this year's schedule, in early August.

But the next race on ESPN isn't scheduled to take place until early June.

Including Sunday's 57-lap race around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) road course in Sakhir, Bahrain, which is set to be shown on ESPN2, three of the next five races are scheduled to be shown live on ESPN2, and the other two during that stretch are set to be shown on ABC.

ABC's first race of the year is scheduled to be the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in early May.

In total, four of the next 11 races are set to be shown live on ESPN2, while four others are set to be shown on ESPN. The other three are set to be shown on ABC.

The next race on ESPN's scheduled is the Spanish Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, June 1. It is the ninth race on the 2025 calendar.

From the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, which is scheduled to take place on late August, through the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in early December, TV channels have not yet been confirmed.

Tune in to ESPN2 this Sunday, April 13 at 10:55 a.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Bahrain Grand Prix from Bahrain International Circuit. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!