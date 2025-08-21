No SVG replacement named as NASCAR team drops one car for Daytona

Shane van Gisbergen has been the man to beat at pretty much any non-oval on the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule this year.

In addition to his ongoing four-race Cup Series win streak in road/street course races, which he added to two weekends ago with another dominant victory at Watkins Glen International, he also won his first Xfinity Series start of the year at the Chicago Street Course back in early July, when he swept the weekend.

SVG, who has competed for JR Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet when he has competed at the Xfinity level this year, was beaten out by teammate Connor Zilisch at Sonoma Raceway, and he was unfortunately taken out by Zilisch as the two again battled for the lead at Watkins Glen.

Van Gisbergen does not have any more Xfinity Series starts lined up for the remainder of the 2025 season, and that isn't likely to change.

As a full-time Cup driver, he is ineligible to compete in the Xfinity Series playoff races, and the only remaining road course race on the Xfinity Series regular season schedule is scheduled to take place next weekend at Portland International Raceway, when the Cup Series is scheduled to be at Darlington Raceway to open up its postseason.

No SVG replacement named for JR Motorsports

As of now, the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned team don't even plan to enter the No. 9 car again until October. It is not on the entry list for this weekend's Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

The next race on the schedule for the No. 9 car, which has been entered nine times this year, is the October playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, when Connor Mosack is scheduled to drive it for the first time in 2025.

All nine times the car has been entered this year, it has been driven by a Trackhouse Racing Cup driver. Ross Chastain leads the way with five starts, and Daniel Suarez went one-for-one, winning in his home country at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Mosack's only two Xfinity Series starts this season came with SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing at the Chicago Street Course and Sonoma Raceway. He finished in 26th and 33rd place, respectively.

JR Motorsports' full-time drivers include rookie Carson Kvapil, reigning series champion Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and rookie Connor Zilisch, whose status for the weekend is uncertain as he continues to heal from his broken collarbone.

The Wawa 250 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Friday, August 22. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!