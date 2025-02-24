NTT IndyCar Series driver lineup changes from 2024 to 2025

There are 11 teams set to compete full-time during the 2025 IndyCar season, all with either two or three cars. Only two of those teams did not make any adjustments to their driver lineups following the 2024 campaign.
Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power are set to continue driving the No. 2 Chevrolet, the No. 3 Chevrolet, and the No. 12 Chevrolet for Team Penske, respectively, while Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson are set to continue driving the No. 26 Honda, the No. 27 Honda, and the No. 28 Honda for Andretti Global.
The other nine teams made more than a dozen total adjustments, and all 27 full-time cars on the grid are set to be driven by full-time drivers in 2025.
Let's have a look at where each team stands ahead of this Sunday afternoon's season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
NOTE: (R) means rookie.
A.J. Foyt Racing
No. 4 Chevrolet (formerly No. 41 Chevrolet)
In: David Malukas
Out: Sting Ray Robb
Arrow McLaren
No. 6 Chevrolet
In: Nolan Siegel
Out: N/A; Siegel took over in the middle of 2024 after the ride was shared by Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire
No. 7 Chevrolet
In: Christian Lundgaard
Out: Alexander Rossi
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 4 Honda
Out: Kyffin Simpson
No. 8 Honda
In: Kyffin Simpson
Out: Linus Lundqvist
No. 11 Honda
Out: Marcus Armstrong
Dale Coyne Racing
No. 18 Honda
In: Rinus VeeKay
Out: Shared entry (Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel, Conor Daly, Hunter McElrea)
No. 51 Honda
In: Jacob Abel (R)
Out: Shared entry (Colin Braun, Nolan Siegel, Luca Ghiotto, Katherine Legge, Tristan Vautier, Toby Sowery)
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 20 Chevrolet
In: Alexander Rossi
Out: Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter
No. 21 Chevrolet
In: Christian Rasmussen
Out: Rinus VeeKay
Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 77 Chevrolet
In: Sting Ray Robb
Out: Romain Grosjean
No. 78 Chevrolet
In: Conor Daly
Out: N/A; Daly took over in late 2024 after replacing Agustin Canapino
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 66 Honda
In: Marcus Armstrong
Out: David Malukas (took over from Tom Blomqvist in the middle of 2024)
Prema Racing
No. 83 Chevrolet
In: Robert Shwartzman (R)
No. 90 Chevrolet
In: Callum Ilott
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 30 Honda
In: Devlin DeFrancesco
Out: Pietro Fittipaldi
No. 45 Honda
In: Louis Foster (R)
Out: Christian Lundgaard
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 2025 IndyCar season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!