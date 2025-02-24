NTT IndyCar Series driver lineup changes from 2024 to 2025

There are 11 teams set to compete full-time during the 2025 IndyCar season, all with either two or three cars. Only two of those teams did not make any adjustments to their driver lineups following the 2024 campaign.

Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power are set to continue driving the No. 2 Chevrolet, the No. 3 Chevrolet, and the No. 12 Chevrolet for Team Penske, respectively, while Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson are set to continue driving the No. 26 Honda, the No. 27 Honda, and the No. 28 Honda for Andretti Global.

The other nine teams made more than a dozen total adjustments, and all 27 full-time cars on the grid are set to be driven by full-time drivers in 2025.

Let's have a look at where each team stands ahead of this Sunday afternoon's season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

NOTE: (R) means rookie.

A.J. Foyt Racing

No. 4 Chevrolet (formerly No. 41 Chevrolet)

In: David Malukas

Out: Sting Ray Robb

Arrow McLaren

No. 6 Chevrolet

In: Nolan Siegel

Out: N/A; Siegel took over in the middle of 2024 after the ride was shared by Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire

No. 7 Chevrolet

In: Christian Lundgaard

Out: Alexander Rossi

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 4 Honda

Out: Kyffin Simpson

No. 8 Honda

In: Kyffin Simpson

Out: Linus Lundqvist

No. 11 Honda

Out: Marcus Armstrong

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 18 Honda

In: Rinus VeeKay

Out: Shared entry (Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel, Conor Daly, Hunter McElrea)

No. 51 Honda

In: Jacob Abel (R)

Out: Shared entry (Colin Braun, Nolan Siegel, Luca Ghiotto, Katherine Legge, Tristan Vautier, Toby Sowery)

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 20 Chevrolet

In: Alexander Rossi

Out: Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter

No. 21 Chevrolet

In: Christian Rasmussen

Out: Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 77 Chevrolet

In: Sting Ray Robb

Out: Romain Grosjean

No. 78 Chevrolet

In: Conor Daly

Out: N/A; Daly took over in late 2024 after replacing Agustin Canapino

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 66 Honda

In: Marcus Armstrong

Out: David Malukas (took over from Tom Blomqvist in the middle of 2024)

Prema Racing

No. 83 Chevrolet

In: Robert Shwartzman (R)

No. 90 Chevrolet

In: Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 30 Honda

In: Devlin DeFrancesco

Out: Pietro Fittipaldi

No. 45 Honda

In: Louis Foster (R)

Out: Christian Lundgaard

