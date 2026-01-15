The one man who could prevent Christian Horner from returning to F1

Christian Horner was relieved of his duties as team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing halfway through the 2025 Formula 1 season, and the Brit has since been looking for a way back into the F1 paddock. After he took the rest of 2025 off, rumors started to spread regarding which team he might join.

While the former team principal spent his entire stint at Red Bull as the team’s leader, he had no equity. He still had to answer to both the Thai and Austrian sides. However, Horner is looking for more in his return to the paddock.

Control is a must for Horner, and only a few teams would even consider the idea of selling a stake. As a result, Alpine have emerged a serious contender for the former team boss, considering his friendship with Flavio Briatore, and with Otro Capital willing to sell its 24% ownership stake.

One man in the F1 paddock could stop it from happening

Despite the close ties between Horner and Briatore, Alpine have become an engine customer of Mercedes ahead of the 2026 season. As we prepare to enter a new era of Formula 1, the Enstone-based team’s success could end up being largely attributed to the Silver Arrows.

Consequently, Toto Wolff could use the existing partnership between Mercedes and Alpine as a leverage point to influence the sale of Otro Capital’s stake, effectively blocking the team from making a move for longtime rival Horner.

Briatore’s main goal is to make Alpine a contender, and chances are he would not compromise a key strategic partnership in favor of bringing on a friend as part-owner.

Otro Capital has a deadline by September to decide on whether they will move forward with selling their stake in Alpine. Until that decision happens, Wolff could continue to advise Briatore to turn down any potential approaches from a Horner-backed entity.

It is clear that Wolff will always see Christian Horner as a rival, regardless of his team. As the former Red Bull team boss plans his re-entry into the sport, his destination, or lack thereof, could ultimately be influenced by the Mercedes co-owner.