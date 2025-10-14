Oregon's F1 delusions are almost as funny as their overrated football team

Signs held up among the sea of fans in the College Gameday crowd are designed to be goofy, and it's generally seen as more of "you problem" if you waste time getting offended by them.

There is usually an abundance of misspellings of anyway; rarely does anybody know how to spell "McAfee", for one. So in some cases, you really have to wonder what, exactly, the value of a college education is these days.

Ahead of Saturday's clash between the Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, however, one sign stood out and ruffled feathers across the Indiana community, and in particular, the motorsport community, with the Oregon Duck mascot holding up a particularly goofy one that read "Indy 500 is just a Walmart F1".

Bold claim from the Great Value Donald Duck. 🦆 pic.twitter.com/bot2ZY8257 — Motorsport (@Motorsport) October 11, 2025

First of all, the Indy 500 is a single race, whereas F1 is a series, and while some may conveniently not admit it, we all know that F1 knows its place, having taken a back seat to the single largest sporting event in the world when scheduling its own Canadian Grand Prix for 2026.

As for this particular sign, Temu Donald Duck clearly doesn't realize that IndyCar has actually raced in Portland, Oregon for decades, whereas most folks involved in Formula 1 probably don't even know Oregon is a state. So what he believes are the "cool kids" probably don't want anything to do with him anyway.

Additionally, most Formula 1 drivers will readily admit that they're too scared to compete in the Indy 500. Even the Indy 500 backmarkers are a completely different breed compared to your run-of-the-mill F1 driver.

I'm just not sure what's more frightening: running average laps speeds in excess of 230 miles per hour, or the thought of not being able to complain on the radio literally every time a competitor drives anywhere remotely close to your race car. You'd have to get an F1 driver's take on that; IndyCar drivers wouldn't know.

Or maybe it's the thought of actually having to beat more than one or two other cars each weekend because IndyCar is actually a pure racing series rather than a manufacturer war.

Side question: does the quack know IndyCar doesn't just race on ovals, or is he just like most F1 "fans" who watched a few episodes of Drive to Survive and became motorsport experts overnight? Bigger side question: does he know IndyCar isn't NASCAR?

Underdog Indiana proceeded to beat Oregon by 10 points on their home turf.

The Hoosiers' 30-20 win, which boosted them from No. 7 to No. 3 in the AP poll, showed the national audience just how overrated the program that notably trailed Ohio State 34-0 during January's Rose Bowl, despite supposedly being the No. 1 team in the country, really is.

Conor Daly, an Indy 500 fan-favorite who runs exceptionally well at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, shared his thoughts after the dust settled and the quacks went quiet.

Hey @oregonfootball how did this work out for you? 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/fM9hB6LiYt — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) October 11, 2025

Renowned Ohio State fan Graham Rahal enjoyed seeing a Big Ten team other than the Buckeyes humiliate the program once considered class of the now-defunct Dollar Tree Big Ten (Pac 12).

Indiana as real as the day is long. Love it! — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) October 11, 2025

Of course, we all know it's all in good fun. And we respect that.

Known for modeling their logo after the number of national championships they've won, the previously No. 3 Ducks might have been slightly misled about something else recently – something actually related to football, however.

Their best win of the season is a win that now looks like it's nothing special, having come against a Penn State Nittany Lions team that has dropped entirely out of the AP poll following losses to UCLA and Northwestern before firing their head coach.

Quite frankly, you could argue that Oregon, now ranked No. 8, blowing a 14-point lead to fall behind 24-17 in overtime in that game was a bit of embarrassment, knowing what we know now about Penn State. Penn State hasn't beaten a Power Four school all year, yet they almost beat Oregon.

You know what they say: if it looks like a fraud and quacks like a fraud...