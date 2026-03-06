Phoenix qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

For the first time since 2021, there are IndyCar races on back-to-back weekends to kick off the season in 2026, and this Saturday's Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway is the second of three races in the season-opening tripleheader.
The NTT IndyCar Series has not raced at the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval since 2018, and just five of the 25 drivers set to compete in this Saturday afternoon's 250-lap race competed in that event.
The five active drivers with at least one Phoenix start have combined for just 18 starts at the track, although a sixth, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, also ran an Indy Lights (Indy NXT) race at the track in 2016. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (2018) and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon (2016) are both former Phoenix IndyCar winners.
Back in 2018, in the debut season of the UAK18 aero kit, pole speed was a two-lap average of 188.539 miles per hour, posted by Sebastien Bourdais. Newgarden won the race from seventh on the grid, and the race saw 12 lead changes, which was the second most among all races on the 2018 schedule.
What will qualifying speeds look like this weekend?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Phoenix Raceway.
Full Phoenix Raceway IndyCar starting lineup
Rank
Name
Speed
1
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
175.383
2
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
174.548
3
Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
173.993
4
Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
173.667
5
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
173.448
6
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
173.389
7
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
173.344
8
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
173.248
9
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
172.995
10
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
172.98
11
Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
172.878
12
Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
172.536
13
Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
172.434
14
Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
172.364
15
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
172.074
16
Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
171.827
17
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
171.566
18
Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
171.54
19
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
171.439
20
Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
170.814
21
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
170.577
22
Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
169.818
23
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
167.647
24
Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
0
25
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
0
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Good Ranchers 250 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don’t miss any of the action from the desert!