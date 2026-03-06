Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Phoenix qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

Phoenix Raceway is set to host its first NTT IndyCar Series race since 2018 this Saturday afternoon.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Phoenix Raceway, IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway, IndyCar | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the first time since 2021, there are IndyCar races on back-to-back weekends to kick off the season in 2026, and this Saturday's Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway is the second of three races in the season-opening tripleheader.

The NTT IndyCar Series has not raced at the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval since 2018, and just five of the 25 drivers set to compete in this Saturday afternoon's 250-lap race competed in that event.

The five active drivers with at least one Phoenix start have combined for just 18 starts at the track, although a sixth, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, also ran an Indy Lights (Indy NXT) race at the track in 2016. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (2018) and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon (2016) are both former Phoenix IndyCar winners.

Back in 2018, in the debut season of the UAK18 aero kit, pole speed was a two-lap average of 188.539 miles per hour, posted by Sebastien Bourdais. Newgarden won the race from seventh on the grid, and the race saw 12 lead changes, which was the second most among all races on the 2018 schedule.

What will qualifying speeds look like this weekend?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Phoenix Raceway.

Full Phoenix Raceway IndyCar starting lineup

Rank

Name

Speed

1

David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

175.383

2

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

174.548

3

Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

173.993

4

Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

173.667

5

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

173.448

6

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

173.389

7

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

173.344

8

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

173.248

9

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

172.995

10

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

172.98

11

Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

172.878

12

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

172.536

13

Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

172.434

14

Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

172.364

15

Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

172.074

16

Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

171.827

17

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

171.566

18

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

171.54

19

Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

171.439

20

Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

170.814

21

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

170.577

22

Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

169.818

23

Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

167.647

24

Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

0

25

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

0

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Good Ranchers 250 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don’t miss any of the action from the desert!

Home/IndyCar