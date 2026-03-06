Phoenix qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

For the first time since 2021, there are IndyCar races on back-to-back weekends to kick off the season in 2026, and this Saturday's Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway is the second of three races in the season-opening tripleheader.

The NTT IndyCar Series has not raced at the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval since 2018, and just five of the 25 drivers set to compete in this Saturday afternoon's 250-lap race competed in that event.

The five active drivers with at least one Phoenix start have combined for just 18 starts at the track, although a sixth, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, also ran an Indy Lights (Indy NXT) race at the track in 2016. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (2018) and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon (2016) are both former Phoenix IndyCar winners.

Back in 2018, in the debut season of the UAK18 aero kit, pole speed was a two-lap average of 188.539 miles per hour, posted by Sebastien Bourdais. Newgarden won the race from seventh on the grid, and the race saw 12 lead changes, which was the second most among all races on the 2018 schedule.

What will qualifying speeds look like this weekend?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Phoenix Raceway.

Full Phoenix Raceway IndyCar starting lineup

Rank Name Speed 1 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 175.383 2 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 174.548 3 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 173.993 4 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 173.667 5 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 173.448 6 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 173.389 7 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 173.344 8 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 173.248 9 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 172.995 10 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 172.98 11 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 172.878 12 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 172.536 13 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 172.434 14 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 172.364 15 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 172.074 16 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 171.827 17 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 171.566 18 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 171.54 19 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 171.439 20 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 170.814 21 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 170.577 22 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 169.818 23 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 167.647 24 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 0 25 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 0

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Good Ranchers 250 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don’t miss any of the action from the desert!