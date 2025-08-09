Portland qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

Just two drivers are still mathematically eligible to win the 2025 IndyCar championship heading into the antepenultimate race of the season at Portland International Raceway, and one of them owns a 121-point lead.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is aiming to do what no IndyCar driver has done in the modern era by clinching a championship with two races remaining on the schedule. Two years ago at Portland, he became the first driver since Sebastien Bourdais in the 2007 Champ Car season to clinch a title with one race remaining.

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward must close the gap to Palou by at least 14 points this weekend, because if he is at least 108 points behind entering the penultimate race of the season at the Milwaukee Mile in two weeks, he will be eliminated like everybody else.

Palou has had plenty of success at the 12-turn, 1.967-mile (3.166-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Portland, Oregon, winning in 2021 and 2023 and placing second last year, all en route to winning the series championship. He has never started lower than fifth.

Should he win on Sunday, he would have fewer wins this season than only three other active drivers (Scott Dixon, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden) have in their entire careers.

Will Palou position himself to win his third straight series championship and fourth in five years on Sunday, placing him behind only Dixon and A.J. Foyt on the all-time list?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Portland.

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



4th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



5th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



6th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



7th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



8th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



9th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



10th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



11th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



13th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



2nd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



4th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



5th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



6th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



7th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



8th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



9th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



10th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



11th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



13th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



14th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Round 2 results

1st - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



4th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



5th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



6th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



7th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



10th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



12th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Full IndyCar starting lineup at Portland

*grid penalties included

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

10th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

11th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

14th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

15th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

16th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

17th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

19th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

20th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

21st - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

22nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

23rd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

24th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

25th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

26th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

27th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

