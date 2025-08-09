Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Portland qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

Portland International Raceway is the first track at which Alex Palou can clinch the 2025 IndyCar championship.
ByAsher Fair|
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Portland International Raceway, IndyCar
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Portland International Raceway, IndyCar | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Just two drivers are still mathematically eligible to win the 2025 IndyCar championship heading into the antepenultimate race of the season at Portland International Raceway, and one of them owns a 121-point lead.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is aiming to do what no IndyCar driver has done in the modern era by clinching a championship with two races remaining on the schedule. Two years ago at Portland, he became the first driver since Sebastien Bourdais in the 2007 Champ Car season to clinch a title with one race remaining.

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward must close the gap to Palou by at least 14 points this weekend, because if he is at least 108 points behind entering the penultimate race of the season at the Milwaukee Mile in two weeks, he will be eliminated like everybody else.

Palou has had plenty of success at the 12-turn, 1.967-mile (3.166-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Portland, Oregon, winning in 2021 and 2023 and placing second last year, all en route to winning the series championship. He has never started lower than fifth.

Should he win on Sunday, he would have fewer wins this season than only three other active drivers (Scott Dixon, Will Power, and Josef Newgarden) have in their entire careers.

Will Palou position himself to win his third straight series championship and fourth in five years on Sunday, placing him behind only Dixon and A.J. Foyt on the all-time list?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Portland.

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

5th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

6th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

7th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

8th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

9th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

10th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

11th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

13th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

5th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

6th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

7th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

8th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

9th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

10th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

11th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

13th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

14th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Round 2 results

1st - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

4th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

5th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

6th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

7th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

10th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

12th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

IndyCar Portland qualifying - Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Full IndyCar starting lineup at Portland

*grid penalties included

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
11th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
14th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
15th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
16th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
17th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
19th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
20th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
21st - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
22nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
23rd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
24th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
25th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
26th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
27th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 10 for the live broadcast of the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland from Portland International Raceway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

Home/IndyCar