3 manufacturers the electric vehicle could lure to NASCAR
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Hyundai
Another manufacturer the sport could look to add is Hyundai. The South Korean OEM has had a motorsport presence for quite some time, as the company fields entries in IMSA and the World Rally Championship (WRC).
Hyundai have had successful runs in their entries. They have won three world championships in WRC. In 2023, they were able to sweep the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, winning the driver and team championships.
But stock car racing has eluded the manufacturer. Conversely, most fans haven't clamored for Hyundai to join the sport, so there hasn't been much reason for the brand to look NASCAR's way. But recent news suggests that that could change.
Several months ago, Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern interviewed Ed Laukes, a former senior executive for Toyota North America. Now Laukes serves as a consultant for Joe Gibbs Racing, the sport's premier Toyota team. He mentioned Hyundai as another OEM that could see NASCAR as a ''viable marketing platform".
Prospective manufacturers have given NASCAR an ultimatum. To enter the sport, they want a platform that can serve as a pitch for consumers to buy hybrids and EVs. With the prototype EV, NASCAR now has that platform.
Hyundai could look to field an electric version of the Sonata, a four-door sedan that rivals the Toyota Camry. Joining NASCAR wasn't easy for Toyota, and it resulted in gripes from many fans. For Hyundai, it's hard to say it would be different, so the manufacturer should be ready with a plan to rival their competition.
Time will tell if Hyundai joins stock car racing, but a fourth OEM has been on the sport's bucket list. A platform for Hyundai to sell EVs, an avenue for a new model, and a fourth OEM in NASCAR could be good news for all.