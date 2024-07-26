Beyond the Flag
3 manufacturers the electric vehicle could lure to NASCAR

NASCAR recently unveiled their electric vehicle. With talks of a new manufacturer coming into the sport, here are three the EV could lure in.

By Randy Smith

ABB NASCAR EV Prototype
ABB NASCAR EV Prototype / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
No. 3 - Honda

One manufacturer that may have needed the electric vehicle unveiled to consider joining NASCAR is Honda. The Japanese company have had their name associated with NASCAR over the years. In 2019, there were rumors Honda would join the Cup Series through Richard Petty Motorsports in 2020. But that rumor never turned into anything.

This spring, NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell described how talks between a fourth manufacturer and NASCAR had been heating up. Honda's name was instantly mentioned, though Honda and Acura Motorsports Manager Chuck Schifsky shot down the rumors in an email.

Despite this, the manufacturer continues to be mentioned as a potential NASCAR entrant. They already have a presence in motorsports through IndyCar and IMSA, and with the EV, it may be the perfect opportunity to finally join stock car racing.

NASCAR has continued to attempt to persuade Honda to join the sport. Now by unveiling the electric vehicle, they may have an even bigger sales pitch to make a deal happen. Honda have pushed hybrid versions of the Accord for several years now, and they have recently sent over full EVs to the United States.

The Prologue, an all-electric SUV, hit the showroom floor this year. While an SUV may not be a fit for stock car racing, it's clear to see the direction in which Honda are going. The OEM have seemingly had a passive interest in NASCAR for a long time, and now the opportunity to join may have arrived.

NASCAR wants more manufacturers, and now there is an EV that would be ready to race. If a new OEM is going to make a move, it could be now or never.

